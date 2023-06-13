Who is Monty William's wife, Lisa Keeth? Exploring their relationship and family life

Monty Williams has built a reputation as the ultimate player's coach in his career as a coach in the NBA. However, not much is known about his personal life as he does his best to separate his personal and professional life.
Williams is married to Lisa Keeth, who's best known for being a volleyball player. Back in 2001, she was awarded a Holland Award. Keeth was born in May 1980 in Oakland, California, and is currently 41 years of age. Despite being considered an American, her origin is English.
The two were reportedly married back in 2017, following the tragic death of William's first wife, Ingrid. Their wedding ceremony was private and not much was shown through social media.
According to sources, Lisa has been working in Spurs Sports & Entertainment. It isn't clear if she's associated with the San Antonio Spurs, professionally. But she's listed the city of San Antonio as her current place of residence.
Williams is currently the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons.
Monty Williams' wife, Lisa Keeth, has been diagnosed with breast cancer
It's been confirmed earlier that Keeth has been diagnosed with breast cancer in the midst of the NBA Playoffs. Being private, Monty Williams didn't share the news until recently. This could be the explanation for why the head coach wasn't able to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Denver Nuggets.
Williams and Keeth didn't go into detail about the condition of the disease. The former Coach of the Year winner talked about the awareness needed to be able to detect the disease during his introductory press.
"We had genetic testing done and then scan after scan after scan and then we found it early and that may have saved my wife’s life and it can save others." Williams said.
After that, he didn't go much into detail about his wife and her condition.
Monty Williams brings Mark Bryant and Jarrett Jack with him to Detroit
Williams was finally introduced as the new head coach of the Pistons earlier today. Many were waiting for the moment he was introduced by the team. With him were familiar faces. Both Mark Bryant and Jarrett Jack joined his coaching staff as assistant coaches in Detroit.
The two assistants were with him back in Phoenix as he led the Suns to a finals appearance back in 2021.
