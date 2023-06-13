Who is Monty William's wife, Lisa Keeth? Exploring their relationship and family life

Monty Williams has built a reputation as the ultimate player's coach in his career as a coach in the NBA. However, not much is known about his personal life as he does his best to separate his personal and professional life.

Williams is married to Lisa Keeth, who's best known for being a volleyball player. Back in 2001, she was awarded a Holland Award. Keeth was born in May 1980 in Oakland, California, and is currently 41 years of age. Despite being considered an American, her origin is English.

The two were reportedly married back in 2017, following the tragic death of William's first wife, Ingrid. Their wedding ceremony was private and not much was shown through social media.

According to sources, Lisa has been working in Spurs Sports & Entertainment. It isn't clear if she's associated with the San Antonio Spurs, professionally. But she's listed the city of San Antonio as her current place of residence.

Williams is currently the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Monty Williams' wife, Lisa Keeth, has been diagnosed with breast cancer

It's been confirmed earlier that Keeth has been diagnosed with breast cancer in the midst of the NBA Playoffs. Being private, Monty Williams didn't share the news until recently. This could be the explanation for why the head coach wasn't able to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Denver Nuggets.

Williams and Keeth didn't go into detail about the condition of the disease. The former Coach of the Year winner talked about the awareness needed to be able to detect the disease during his introductory press.

"We had genetic testing done and then scan after scan after scan and then we found it early and that may have saved my wife’s life and it can save others." Williams said.

"We had genetic testing done and then scan after scan after scan and then we found it early and that may have saved my wife’s life and it can save others." Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns #Pistons Monty Williams talked going through a "personal family" matter as he said his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer during the #NBAPlayoffs Monty Williams talked going through a "personal family" matter as he said his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer during the #NBAPlayoffs. #Suns #Pistons Monty Williams uses platform to make point that "women need early detection and testing" when it comes to breast cancer."We had genetic testing done and then scan after scan after scan and then we found it early and that may have saved my wife’s life and it can save others." twitter.com/DuaneRankin/st… Monty Williams uses platform to make point that "women need early detection and testing" when it comes to breast cancer. "We had genetic testing done and then scan after scan after scan and then we found it early and that may have saved my wife’s life and it can save others." twitter.com/DuaneRankin/st…

After that, he didn't go much into detail about his wife and her condition.

Monty Williams brings Mark Bryant and Jarrett Jack with him to Detroit

Williams was finally introduced as the new head coach of the Pistons earlier today. Many were waiting for the moment he was introduced by the team. With him were familiar faces. Both Mark Bryant and Jarrett Jack joined his coaching staff as assistant coaches in Detroit.

I can't 100% confirm this, but it looks like the back of Mark Bryant and Jarrett Jack heads there.



They were assistants under Williams in Phoenix.

#Suns #Pistons . Monty Williams press conference has begun.Real quick.I can't 100% confirm this, but it looks like the back of Mark Bryant and Jarrett Jack heads there.They were assistants under Williams in Phoenix. Monty Williams press conference has begun.Real quick.I can't 100% confirm this, but it looks like the back of Mark Bryant and Jarrett Jack heads there.They were assistants under Williams in Phoenix. #Suns #Pistons . https://t.co/3oCGLWOgfr

The two assistants were with him back in Phoenix as he led the Suns to a finals appearance back in 2021.

