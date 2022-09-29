Devin Booker's beau Kendall Jenner reveals recent brain scans confirmed she "100% has anxiety" - "What similarities do you guys have that might be passed down"

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have had some problems in their relationship, but they are back together. The reality TV star and model recently spent a weekend with the Phoenix Suns guard in New York City, showing that the two are back on track.

Besides her relationship with the NBA star, fans of Kendall can take a deeper look into her life by watching "The Kardashians," a reality TV show. She frequently appears on the show and reveals some interesting things about herself.

In a sneak peak of the next episode of the show, Kendall Jenner revealed her fascination with brain scans.

"Basically he [doctor] scans your brain and he tells you where it's like firing," Kendall Jenner said in the show.

"He said, 'You 100% have anxiety. I can see it all in your brain,'" she added.

The reality TV star shared this with her half-sister Khloe Kardashian, who has also been involved with an NBA player. The two will most likely reveal even more details on the next episode of the show, which is coming out on Thursday.

Kendall Jenner is fascinated with the human brain

Kendall Jenner is so fascinated with the human brain that she would love to have her sisters get a brain scan as well. There is a chance that some of them will make Kendall's wish come true and get a scan in the next episode.

"I think you would really like it," Kendall said to Khloe Kardashian. "I'm actually so interested to see how your brain looks."

"It's just interesting to take two sisters and be like, what similarities do you guys have that might be passed down," the reality TV star added.

Kendall Jenner even brought up Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex-boyfriend. The NBA player has two kids with Kardashian, but the recent cheating scandal has created a rift between them, causing them to break up.

As for Kendall, her relationship with Devin Booker is going well. Back in June, the two reportedly broke up after dating for more than two years. It appears that they were on different paths, but their relationship has gotten much better since then.

Less than a month after their breakup, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted together. They have spent a lot of time together since and even attended the release party for NBA 2K23 a few weeks ago.

NBA 2K23 cover athlete is happy to be in Phoenix

Devin Booker was a cover athlete for NBA 2K23 and his relationship with Kendall Jenner seems to be going well. All he needs to do now is get the Phoenix Suns back to the NBA Finals and win it all.

Devin Booker is ready for another season with the Suns (Image via Getty Images)

During Media Day, the Suns guard revealed that he was happy in Phoenix and grateful that the organization has believed in him for so long. This offseason, the superstar signed a maximum extension with the team, which was the right move for both sides.

The Suns will open their regular season on October 19 against the Dallas Mavericks. They will also host the Adelaide 36ers in an October 3 preseason game.

