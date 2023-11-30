Devin Booker injury update: Suns' guard avoids major setback after twisting ankle during game against Raptors

The Phoenix Suns suffered a huge blow after Devin Booker rolled his ankle in Wednesday night's 112-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Booker, who landed on Dennis Schroder's foot and limped to the locker room in the second quarter, returned to action, but the injury affected how he played in the loss.

Booker only had eight points despite playing for 33 minutes. He couldn't get his shot to go, only making two out of his 12 field-goal attempts.

The Suns star reportedly avoided a major injury. The team expects Booker to miss Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix (11-7) expects its star to miss at least two games and will hopefully be ready for its In-Season Tournament game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday.

After the 112-105 loss to the Raptors, Booker addressed his injury.

"I don't know if it got stiffer, but I wasn't going to spend the rest of the night trying to beat people off the dribble," Booker said. "Still taking what the defense was giving us. They were still trapping, so I thought I could be out there, force that gravity and get open shots for other people."

The Suns are already missing Bradley Beal due to injury and couldn't afford to add another key player to their list. Booker has already missed eight games this season and has just found his rhythm on the floor.

Frank Vogel addressed Devin Booker's injury

Losing a star isn't easy, and Phoenix coach Frank Vogel has experienced it with the Suns this season.

After the game, Vogel talked about the decision for Devin Booker to return to the floor after rolling his right ankle.

"He was just trying to tough it out, see if it would loosen up," Vogel said.

Vogel said he's concerned about Booker's availability for the next game, which is against the defending champions.

The one-time All-NBA player has been doing a fantastic job for the Suns, averaging 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Booker's play has helped the team excel despite not having a traditional point guard.

