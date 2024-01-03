Devin Booker Nike Book 1: History of Michael Jordan inspired “Shattered Backboard” colorway explored

The Nike Book 1 which is endorsed by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has come in a 'shattered colorway' which was popularized by Michael Jordan. As the shoe hits the market, those who were born in the past decade or two might wonder how this black, white and orange colorway became so popular.

In 1985, Michael Jordan was coming off a successful rookie campaign with the Chicago Bulls that earned him the ROY honors. As the new talent of Nike, he was asked to go on a promo tour and it made him travel to Trieste, Italy for an exhibition game.

The friendly matchup had an unexpected turn as Jordan shattered the backboard with a powerful dunk, ending the game abruptly with his team-leading 113-112. This iconic moment added to the unique story of his Air Jordan 1 sneakers worn during the game. The left shoe even had pieces of shattered glass in the sole, contributing to its authentic appeal.

In 2024, these game-worn sneakers were auctioned at Christie's, initially estimated to reach $815,000. The shoe sold for just $615,999, making it one of the most expensive pair of basketball shoes to be ever auctioned.

The Nike Book 1 gives homage to Michael Jordan's legacy through Devin Booker who is said to play similarly to the basketball icon.

Former Nike VP described how Michael Jordan left the Italian crowd speechless

The legend of Michael Jordan lifting the game to greater heights has begun and Italy is just one of the stops where people can't stop talking about him. As the Nike promo tour ended with a shattered backboard, former Nike VP Howard White was in the venue where it happened and described how scary it was during that time.

“Glass was everywhere,” White said. “The backboard exploded. I’m looking at his eyes, his ears… looking for little bits of glass. In the moment, it was wild. It was a little scary, because we didn’t know where the glass was going. They were playing and then there was that moment."

In light of the game stopping abruptly, the marketing executives see it as something huge for their brand and the legend of Michael Jordan is just about to take off in the next few years.

"I don’t know of any moment where one can detect something otherworldly has happened, but that one has become something grand. For MJ, though, it was just a moment in the game," said White.

More than 35 years later, the tale of Jordan's 'Shattered Backboard' has been commemorated in a black, orange and white colorway as people look back on how a 6'6" guard was able to showcase his power and leaping ability.