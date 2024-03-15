Devin Booker Points Tonight: How did 4x All-Star fare against Celtics? (March 14)

Devin Booker failed to lead the Phoenix Suns to a win against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. In their second and final matchup of the season, the Suns came up short, losing their season series as Phoenix's All-Stars were outplayed the entire game.

Pheonix's Big 3 was in full effect in their previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Booker had 27 points, Kevin Durant had 37, while Bradley Beal finished with 24.

However, they were underwhelming against the Celtics. Although all three scored 20 points, they were outplayed by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Booker led the Suns in scoring with 23 points, while KD and Grayson Allen had 20 each. Beal added 22 points, but that wasn't enough.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Booker chucked shots throughout the game, with 9-20 shooting. The former Kentucky guard tried his best to make shots from beyond the arc but was unsuccessful. He only made one three all game and tried to make a shot from long range six times.

However, he made it up with his passing. Booker ended the night with seven assists. Despite his shooting woes, he was on the floor for 37 minutes.

Following the loss to the Celtics, Booker has a 4-9 record against them. The Suns and their four-time All-Star will get another shot at Boston next season.

Also read: Devin Booker shoes tonight: Closer look at his debut ‘Hike Flip’ Book 1s vs Celtics (March 14)

What are Devin Booker's stats vs the Celtics?

Devin Booker entered the league as a raw talent in 2015. Since then, he has gradually developed into one of the best offensive players in the league. Booker has played 14 games against the Celtics, averaging 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 rebounds.

That includes his 70-point burst on Mar. 24, 2017, which was his third game against the franchise. The Suns team that the one-time All-Star had at the time wasn't competitive. That's why his 70-point performance was criticized by many.

His would-be teammate, Jae Crowder, dissed Booker online after his performance. The Suns posted a photo of the roster to commemorate the event inside the locker room.

Crowder wasn't a fan of it and left a comment about how the players were happy after losing to the Celtics. Booker replied to the comment on Instagram, further provoking the forward.

"You can't guard me," Booker commented.

Expand Tweet

Ironically, they ended up being teammates for two seasons, even competing with each other in the NBA Finals in 2021.

Also read: Devin Booker breaks down teaming up with Kevin Durant after hailing LeBron James in 2011 tweet