Devin Booker shoes tonight: Closer look at his debut ‘Hike Flip’ Book 1s vs Celtics (March 14)

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has a new pair of his signature kicks tonight against the Boston Celtics. This year marks the debut of his signature shoe, the Nike Book 1. The pair is set to release in summer 2024, but Booker has shown off different colorways throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

The Suns faced the Celtics tonight but came up short to tie the season series. The Jays, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were too much for the Big 3 of Phoenix. Booker's 23 points and seven assists weren't enough for the Western Conference team to get the win on the road.

In their game, Booker debuted a new colorway of his signature shoe. The former Kentucky shooting guard laced up his Book 1 HIKE FLIP. Nike went with a design that features different animal skins. It shows off a snakeskin, alligator and fur all over the pair.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It comes in khaki with orange lining on the Nike Swoosh logo. The name "BOOK" on the tongue is also stitched in the color orange.

The unique colorway is set to release in summer. According to an article on Complex, the shoe is also set to be available in select Nike stores for $140.

Also read: Devin Booker breaks down teaming up with Kevin Durant after hailing LeBron James in 2011 tweet

Despite Devin Booker's presence, the Suns still lost

The last time the Suns played against the Celtics, they were without Devin Booker. Now that he was healthy, many were hoping for a win for the West team. Phoenix entered their second and final season matchup with the top Eastern Conference team with a healthy Big 3.

Unfortunately, the Celtics were too good on Thursday against the Suns. Tatum had 26 points and Brown added 37 points, which was the driving force to their win. Additionally, Al Horford rolled back the years, as he finished with 24 points.

The Big 3 for the Suns had a decent game. All three stars scored 20 points, even Grayson Allen had a decent outing as he finished with 20 points. Kevin Durant also had 20, while Bradley Beal added 22.

But the real story of their game was the discrepancy in the three-pointers. As a collective, the Suns only knocked down 11 of their 31 attempts from deep, a mere 35%. The Celtics, meanwhile, had a hot shooting night from beyond the arc, with 25-50 shooting.

The Celtics also played better on the defensive end, snatching 12 steals to the Suns' four. This loss caused Phoenix to fall into the Play-In Tournament positions. They are now tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh spot in the standings.

Also read: Kyle Kuzma, Jae Crowder rally behind Devin Booker's cryptic tweet allegedly targeting Gilbert Arenas & Nick Young