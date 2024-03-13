Kyle Kuzma, Jae Crowder rally behind Devin Booker's cryptic tweet allegedly targeting Gilbert Arenas & Nick Young

Devin Booker posted a cryptic tweet that got NBA fans going. Now, a couple of NBA players are backing up Booker over the tweet. Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma quote tweeted Booker and echoed his statement. Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder also gave his support with some echoing emojis.

Booker tweeted out “Yall suppose to be the OGz smh,” which started the whirlwind. Check out below the tweets from the NBA players who backed up Booker.

Booker has not confirmed exactly what his tweet was about. Many speculated he was calling out former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young.

NBA fans went to work after Booker posted the tweet to try and determine the meaning. Some thought it was a shot at Arenas and Young. Young, aka Swaggy P, went on Arenas’ podcast. The two discussed multiple topics while on the show.

During the podcast, the topic of Draya Michele also came up. She is the alleged girlfriend of the young Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. She is allegedly pregnant with Green’s baby. Michele is 39 years old, and Green is 22.

In the podcast, Arenas and Young were laughing about Michele and the age gap between the two. Young also hinted at a story but did not give full details, alleging he saw Arenas hooking up with Michele once when the two were playing together on the Washington Wizards.

What else could Devin Booker’s tweet about?

Some NBA fans had other speculations. They thought Booker was calling out beef in the NFL.

The former New York Giants' running back went after NFL star Saquon Barkley for leaving the Giants to join the rival Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Barber then said Barkley was “dead to him”. He was highly critical of Barkley on his radio show for moving to the division rivals. Some thought Booker was calling out these two athletes for going at each other.

No one knows for sure what Booker was talking about. Apparently, Kuzma and Crowder know what’s up, which makes it more likely it is NBA player related. Maybe it was indeed Arenas and Young.

Booker and Young never shared a locker room. They did play against each other five times during Booker’s career.

Booker averaged 19.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in those contests. All five games came between 2015-17 when Young was on the LA Lakers and Booker was beginning his career in Phoenix.

Devin Booker only played two minutes in the 2015 game between the two. So the averages come more from the four games afterward. Booker once dropped 39 points in a 119-108 loss to the Lakers on Nov. 6, 2016. Young scored 22 points in the win for Lake Show.