Did Ben Simmons announce NBA retirement via Twitch live stream? Debunking viral tweet

All-Star guard Ben Simmons has only played six games for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He has been out for nearly two months now because of a back injury, with no imminent signs of returning soon.

If a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by NBA Centel is to be believed, fans may never see the three-time NBA All-Star again on the floor, as it claimed that the 27-year-old Australian player has retired, announcing the decision on Twitch.

The reported post read:

“BREAKING: Ben Simmons announces his retirement from the NBA on Twitch live stream”

However, it should be noted that NBA Centel is a parody account that's widely known for posting fake news stories and videos for entertainment.

As per the latest injury report on Ben Simmons, the Nets said that his recovery from back injury has been progressing and that he will be evaluated in two weeks.

Before getting hurt and being sidelined, the former LSU Tiger showed a lot of promise with averages of 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds (career-high) and 6.7 assists in helping Brooklyn to a 3-3 record.

With him out, the Nets have gone 10-12 for a season record of 13-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Ben Simmons frustrated over latest injury episode

Oft-injured player Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets is hurt once again and has missed nearly two months of NBA action. He said that it's very frustrating, but he's just staying patient to make the recovery process bearable.

The three-time NBA All-Star hurt his back against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 6 and has not played since then. Speaking to media recently, Simmons shared his thoughts on his latest injury episode (as per ESPN):

"It's probably one of the most frustrating points in my career just because I wanna be out there to help my team win and compete. But at the end of the day, it's one of those things that's a part of sports.”

“Not every game's promised. Injuries happen. Unfortunately, it happens. So, for me, it's just focusing on what I can do now and doing what I can to get back on the floor and contribute."

He went on to say that he has started getting back in the swing of things, doing on-court stuff like getting some shots up and light running.

Simmons is in his second season with the Nets after being acquired in a trade involving James Harden. Injuries, though, have limited him to just 48 games in Brooklyn, posting averages of 6.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 27 minutes.