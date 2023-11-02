The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez, the acquisition of Damian Lillard made Milwaukee Bucks one of the favorites. The acquisition meant that a team aspiring to win another championship, after securing one in the 2021 NBA Finals.

However, the Bucks recently lost to the Toronto Raptors with a score of 130-111, where they struggled defensively. During the ball game, they allowed Toronto to shoot the rock at 56.0% efficiency, including 39.5% from 3-point range.

Following the disappointing loss, the Bucks are now 2-2 in the season with an NBA fan spotting something interesting during the ball game. The image uploaded by @currypistonn via X shows Brook Lopez with a stain mark on his shorts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The post garnered a number of reactions from NBA fans, including Buttcrack Sports.

"Did Brook Lopez s**t himself?"

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

From the fan reactions, they were quick to mock Brook Lopez's stain mark on his shorts as a summary of sorts on how the Milwaukee Bucks performed yesterday. During the ball game, Lopez had 6 points (1-of-8 shooting, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range), three rebounds and two steals.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin on interesting Brook Lopez decision against Toronto Raptors

During Milwaukee's ball game against the Toronto Raptors, Bucks coach Adrian Griffin talked about his decision to bench Lopez for Khris Middleton. The Bucks big man logged the fewest minutes in the starting lineup at 16 minutes with Middleton playing more than him at 17 minutes.

According to WI Sports Heroics' Paolo Songco, Lopez was replaced by Middleton two minutes into the second half. Brook Lopez ended up returning late into the game with less than nine minutes to go in the final quarter. Griffin initially thought that Middleton was done for the game, as per The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

"I thought Khris was done, but he wasn't," Griffin said. "So when I found out he wasn't, I put Khris in and then tried to go small. That's all it was. Brook didn't do anything wrong, but I thought initially Khris was done with his minutes, but he had a few more, so I wanted to throw him back in there."

Expand Tweet

From Griffin's comments, Lopez's confusing minutes played were due to confusion regarding Middleton's limited minutes. It was a confusing move on Adrian Griffin's end as Lopez is a crucial presence for the Bucks' starting lineup, especially when it comes to rim protection.