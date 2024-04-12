Did Chet Holmgren get a new tattoo that says 'Thug Life'? Debunking viral tweet

Chet Holmgren has played a big role in the OKC Thunder’s climb in the Western Conference totem pole. His is often overwhelming on defense and floor-spacing ability have caused problems to every Thunder opponent. Holmgren has shrugged off concerns of durability despite his reed-thin frame by playing in all of Oklahoma’s games.

Holmgren seems to be unfazed against some of the league’s most punishing players. He has not been overwhelmed by the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. OKC fans are relieved they have a tough inside man despite his appearance.

Recently, an X, former Twitter, site named NBACentel emphasized how ready Chet Holmgren is for the playoff grind with this photo:

The words “THUG LIFE” were clearly not part of the original photo. It has been edited to poke fun at Oklahoma’s emerging star and to fool viewers who have no idea what the site is all about. Based on the reactions, many fell for the joke.

Chet Holmgren doesn’t have to ink “thug life” around his abs to prove that he is tough. He has already proven it this season. The former Gonzaga star sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a foot injury but demolished expectations regarding his durability. He is playing a position that requires him to battle punishing inside operators and yet no one on the roster has played more games than him.

Chet Holmgren’s toughness will be tested in the playoffs

The regular reason was a tough 82-game grind but the physicality and the pressure of the playoffs will be even more challenging. Chet Holmgren will be pushed to the limit regardless of who their opponents in the first round will turn out to be. If the OKC Thunder remain third, they could face the bruising New Orleans Pelicans. If it happens to be the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley present another tough challenge.

It will not just be Holmgren’s physical toughness that will be pushed to the edge. His mentality, competitiveness and resilience will be challenged as well. If they go deep into the playoffs as expected, things will only get harder.

The West could through the Denver Nuggets in the conference Finals. Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon will be a litmus test to Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder’s toughness. “Thug Life” doesn’t have to be tattooed on his stomach. Oklahoma fans might assume he has one if he can prove that he is up to the challenge.