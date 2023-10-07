Did Damian Lillard feature in Space Jam 2? Closer look at new Bucks star’s media and entertainment career

Aside from being a great basketball player, Damian Lillard has been successful off the court as well, thanks to his career as a rapper and his participation in the sequel of the "Space Jam 2" movie. Joining Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Diana Taurasi, Damian Lillard featured in the sequel of the movie, playing a robotic version of himself.

"It’s been getting a lot of buzz, a lot of people talking about it because it’s "Space Jam". Associated with Michael Jordan and it was a huge movie in the 90’s and now a guy like LeBron headlining it, being the main guy in the movie, so obviously it’s going to generate a lot of buzz, a lot of people been talking about it," Damian Lillard told Casey Holdahol of NBA.com back in 2021.

"And because it was so big in my childhood I got a lot of messages, a lot of people forwarded it to me on instagram and twitter than I grew up with," he added. "People that I know are like ‘You’re really in Space Jam.’ Just a lot of that, there’s been a big buzz about it in that way. I like it, it fits with the original movie. You have Jordan and then you’ve got the other guys. I’m not LeBron James, so I’m one of the other guys, so it fits. I’m not mad at it, I like it."

LeBron James was the main star of the movie, which was released in 2021 and was the sequel to the Space Jam movie that featured the legendary Michael Jordan. This was the first time that Damian Lillard played in a movie, and did pretty well.

The newly-acquired superstar of the Milwaukee Bucks is also known for his successful career as a rapper under the D.O.L.L.A nickname.

Damian Lillard believes he is the best athlete/rapper

With five albums and 15 songs, Damian Lillard has had a successful career as a rapper. Recently, he addressed the debate on whether he or Shaquille O'Neal is the best athlete/rapper of all time and the superstar point guard didn't hesitate to pick himself.

"At this stage, where I’m as an artist. I just put my fifth album out. … I’m a max player in the NBA. ... But, as arartist. That doesn’t have anything to do with me as an artist. ... I’m producing a lot of music. ... I don’t think anybody else is taking it as serious as far as a real career," Damian Lillard said at the BackOnFigg podcast (segment between 18:00 and 22:00 minute mark).

"I respect Shaq, he went platinum," Lillard added. "I respect what Shaq did as an artist, I have nothing against him. ... But when you listen to the rhymes, when you listen to the song, I just don't feel like nobody who’s been an athlete is ever been better than me at making music, or should I say rapping. At that time, Shaq got a little mad. ... I didn’t take it too personal. But, I feel the same way now."

Aside from chasing his first NBA championship, Damian Lillard is expected to continue his successful career as a rapper, while it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see him participate in another movie, following his ''Space Jam 2'' movie.