Did Damian Lillard get traded to the Heat? Latest update around Trail Blazers guard's rumors

There has been an update regarding Damian Lillard's trade request to the Miami Heat, which hasn't moved since it was made known to the public. With the news surrounding Lillard slowing down, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has a deflating update on the current state of the Portland Trail Blazers star and his demands.

First, we have to answer the question, "Did Damian Lillard get traded to the Heat?" The simple answer is no. Neither organization has done anything significant to get Lillard out of Portland. Windhorst detailed that the Heat and Blazers have reached the point where they aren't in communication.

While enjoying the FIBA games overseas, Windy talked about where both teams are right now.

"They are not having any discussions about it right now," Windhorst said. "The Heat aren't interested in bargaining, the Blazers aren't interested right now in selling. Everybody's just staying in their corner."

"Eventually, he will be traded. I think there's a good chance from the Heat, but I think you can take that off the burner over the next three weeks because I don't think it's gonna happen while we're here."

The Heat have struggled to get the Blazers to trade their franchise star. It's already known that Lillard is done playing for Portland after several seasons of failed attempts at contending with the team.

Portland has been firm in getting a huge return package for the seven-time All-Star. It'll be a hard conversation between the two franchises as Miami doesn't have enough assets that will please the other team.

According to Windy, there's still a huge chance that Lillard's request will see the light of day. However, it won't take place right now as everyone's fixated on the 2023 FIBA World Cup games. After the tournament is over, general managers could get a chance to make some roster moves before the season starts.

Brad Stevens is "secretly happy" that the Damian Lillard recruitment didn't work out

Over the summer, it was reported that Jayson Tatum tried to recruit Damian Lillard to the Boston Celtics. Despite his efforts, the star point guard wasn't able to join the Boston squad, which disappointed Tatum. However, it was revealed by a reporter that the Celtics' president of basketball operations was relieved that the team didn't acquire Lillard.

"I bet Brad Stevens is secretly happy that Jayson Tatum’s recruitment of Damian Lillard didn’t work," John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal said. "How the hell was he going to match a $45 million salary with anything better than Miami without including Jaylen Brown?"

The future of Lillard is still uncertain, but it's sure that he won't be playing for the Blazers next season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)