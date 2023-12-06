Did De'Aaron Fox turn down $105 million extension from Kings? Sacramento guard's shocking contract rejection explored

Since being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2017, De'Aaron Fox has been a pillar for the franchise. The organization tried to ink him to a new extension, but the All-Star guard turned it down with his sights set on a big pay day.

While on the "this league #UNCUT" podcast, NBA insider Chris Haynes detailed how the Kings offered De'Aaron Fox a two-year extension worth over $100 million. The star guard ended up turning it down in hopes of being eligible for a supermax deal.

For Fox to become supermax eligible, he'd have to land an All-NBA team. He did so for the first time of his career last season after averaging 25.0 points and 6.1 assists. If Fox is able to be offered a supermax deal, it'd be worth close to $245 million.

Just because he turned the extension down does not mean Fox has any intention on leaving the Kings. Haynes also cited that both sides are interested in staying together long-term. Fresh off their first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years, Sacramento is looking to keep its star duo intact. It's worth pointing out that the Kings and Domantas Sabonis worked out a $127 million extension last offseason.

Based on his prodcuction so far this year, De' Aaron Fox made the right move betting on himself. With averages of 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists, he could be on his way to another All-NBA nod this year.

When does De'Aaron Fox's current contract end?

At this point in time, the Sacramento Kings don't have to worry much about De'Aaron Fox leaving. He is still under contract for the foreseeable future.

De'Aaron Fox is signed through this season, and the next two years. There are no player or team options in his contract. With things how they currently are, Fox won't become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2025-26 season.

As 25 years old, Fox is just getting ready to enter the prime of his career. Knowing this, the Kings want to lock him up to a new deal. Based on their past actions, it seems they'd be willing to offer Fox the supermax if he does end up becoming eligible.

Following a promising start to his career, the Kings made a massive investment in Fox. When it came time for him to get an extension off his rookie contract, they gave him a max deal (five years, $163 million). With the franchise finally trending in the right direction, they can't afford to give their top star anything less than what he's worth.