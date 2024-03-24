Did Dejounte Murray get hoodwinked on Tinder? Debunking rumors of Hawks' guard getting tricked on dating app

The Atlanta Hawks are having a mediocre season, and Dejounte Murray has also been the subject of multiple trade rumors. Per a social media post on Saturday, the former NBA All-Star was allegedly deceived on a dating app.

The "NBA Centel" account on X wrote that the Hawks guard was "catfished on Tinder by a 36-year-old transgender male," and it made quite an impression on the platform through the post's comments.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, any post by NBA Centel should not be taken seriously as the X account has been proven to be a satire page that makes fun of NBA players and fools basketball fans, creating some knee-jerk reactions.

There is no truth that Dejounte Murray got catfished by a 36-year-old transgender male through Tinder.

Does Dejounte Murray have a wife?

The dating app post by NBA Centel has some fans wondering whether Dejounte Murray is married or not. It appears that he was married to Jania Meshell, whom he started dating in 2020.

However, both are also reported to have an on-and-off relationship, as they had a brief split and were reported to have reconciled in 2022. They have two daughters: Icelynn Mercedes (born in April 2023) and Riley, Murray's daughter from a previous relationship.

Murrray's wife, Jania Meshell Bania, was born on Jan. 11, 2000, and has been working primarily as a model and content creator. She owns JaniaMeshellLashes, a company specializing in fake eyelashes, and she also gives beauty tips and tutorials on her YouTube account.

Dejounte Murray's Net Worth and current NBA contract with the Atlanta Hawks

Drafted in 2016 as the 29th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs, Dejounte Murray has played a total of six seasons. He missed one season in 2018-2019 due to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament.

Since entering the league in 2016, Murray's net worth is estimated to be $50 million as of April 2023, per WealthyGorrilla. He is set to earn $100 million in the next five seasons until he turns 32.

In the 2023-24 season, Murray has averaged 22.3 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He also shoots at 46.5% from the field and a decent 36.8% beyond the 3-point line.

His career high of 41 points in scoring happened on March 3, 2023, when the Atlanta Hawks took home the win over the Portland Trail Balzers, 129-111. He also tallied six assists, five rebounds, five 3-pointers and one steal.