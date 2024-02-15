Did Draymond Green get punched in the face by Ivica Zubac? Closer look at incident during Clippers-Warriors

Golden State Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green took a hard hit from LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac on Wednesday. The play forced the four-time NBA champion to briefly head back to the locker room.

The incident occurred early in the third quarter when Green tried to secure a rebound off his missed shot attempt inside the paint. He was no match for the 7-foot, 240-pound Zubac, who held his ground while making contact with Green’s face.

Zubac didn’t directly punch the four-time All-Star. Green instead caught a seemingly inadvertent elbow to the face, which caused him to immediately fall to the floor and writhe around in pain. However, no call was made, and the game continued.

Green is typically on the other end of such plays, as he has garnered a reputation for being one of the NBA’s most intense, physical players. So, the veteran getting knocked down rather effortlessly came as a surprise to some.

However, he was ultimately cleared to return after being checked for a concussion. Thus, it appears that he avoided sustaining a serious injury.

Green finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one 3-pointer on 33.3% shooting as the Warriors fell 130-125.

After seemingly avoiding serious injury, Draymond Green set to continue energizing Warriors

While Draymond Green remains one of the league’s most polarizing players, most would agree that his impact on the Warriors has been undeniable this season.

On Jan. 15, Green returned to the court following an indefinite suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Many were skeptical whether the 33-year-old would be able to keep his temper in check. However, so far, he has done so while igniting his squad.

Golden State (26-26) entered Wednesday’s contest against the Clippers riding a five-game winning streak. Overall, the Warriors are 15-13 with Green, including 8-5 since his return from his suspension. Meanwhile, they are just 11-13 without him.

Green’s return has allowed Golden State to utilize more small-ball lineups. Thus, the team has been able to keep its best offensive players on the floor without compromising too much on defense.

The Warriors still rank just 10th in the Western Conference. However, as long as Green and the rest of their key veterans remain healthy, they should have a good chance at securing a play-in berth. If they do, they will have a prime opportunity to snag one of the West’s final playoff spots.

