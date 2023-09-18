Did Dwight Howard sign with Warriors? Exploring rumors of NBA veteran joining Steph Curry in Golden State

Dwight Howard is trying to make his way back into the NBA as there have been reports about the Golden State Warriors being interested in him. The Warriors are attempting to contend for a title again, and the potential addition of Howard could be the key.

Fans shouldn't get ahead of themselves Howard, who played 18 seasons in the NBA, hasn't signed yet despite reports that Golden State has set up a meeting with the two-way center.

The reports about the eight-time All-Star meeting with the team led many to believe that a deal has been made. However, the Warriors want to have another workout with him again. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrew, the team wants Howard to show that he can still play at a high level:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm told that the Warriors are looking at this just as another workout, just another guy they're bringing in to get a look at. That doesn't mean he is a member of the team."

Expand Tweet

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner has enough experience. He was once a franchise star for the Orlando Magic, before injuries started to derail his career.

The last time he played in the league, he was a member of the LA Lakers. Mostly as a reserve center, Howard averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks. Those numbers are far from impressive as he's done more than that in the past.

You might also be interested in reading this: Is Dwight Howard retired from NBA? Looking at former Lakers' remarkable career

Dwight Howard didn't think he'd fit the Warriors' system at first

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard may receive a ton of hate for his attitude off the court, which has rubbed off others the wrong way. But one thing is for certain, he'll do everything to compete on the hardwood. That is why the Warriors are interested in possibly signing him.

Months ago, Howard talked about the rumors about himself and the Warriors potentially coming up with an agreement. The 2020 NBA champion talked about how it would be a bad fit for him to join the team.

"I don’t think they want my style," Howard said. "Not that I can’t play or do what is needed. But why would they go get a Dwight Howard when they can go get a young player that maybe has no name, that’s not a risk.

"No off-the-court issues and no drama that comes with Dwight Howard. Why wouldn’t they just get somebody where there’s no pressure. … They’ve got five championships, or four, or three, whatever it is. I’m just looking at both sides of it, I know who I am, I know my talent. From their business side of it, why would they do that on their end?"

Things have changed, and it looks like Howard might make a return to the league wearing a Golden State jersey.

Also read: Fact check: Is Dwight Howard signing with the Lakers? Viral rumor debunked