Did ESPN permanently ban Patrick Beverley from media appearances? Looking at aftermath of Bucks guard's antics post Playoffs game

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Indiana Pacers that caused them to be eliminated from Playoff contention, point guard Patrick Beverley was involved in an incident with a member of the media. ESPN's Malinda Adams was among the reporters in the room who were trying to interview Beverley but he asked her to leave for not being subscribed to his podcast.

Following the incident, ESPN responded by banning Beverley from making any guest appearances on ESPN in the future, as reported by writer Michael McCarthy.

Patrick Beverley was answering a question from another member of the media while Malinda Adams, an ESPN producer, was standing nearby. Before Beverley responded to the other reporter, he turned to Adams and asked her if she was subscribed to his podcast.

Adams said that she was not but pointed to a colleague, so the Bucks point guard responded by saying that she can't interview him. She pointed to a colleague and said that he was subscribed and for a moment Beverley turned his attention back to the reporter who was asking him a question.

However, he once again turned his attention to Adams as he seemed to be annoyed by how close her mic was so he pushed it away and told her to get out of the media circle if she was not subscribed to his podcast.

Brian Windhorst, who is an ESPN writer and analyst, called out Beverley for his behavior and said that the Bucks guard needed to apologize.

Malinda Adams says that Patrick Beverley apologized to her for the incident

Patrick Beverley has a history of losing his cool and this recent incident is another evidence of that. Following his incident with Adams, he went trending on X (formerly Twitter) and other previous incidents of him were brought up.

However, one particular post on the social media platform was the one made by Malinda Adams herself, saying that Beverley had reached out and apologized to her.

"I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support," Adams tweeted. "I am humbled. Patrick Beverley just called me and apologized. I appreciate it and accept it. The Bucks also reached out to apologize. I've been in news for over 40 years and kindness and grace always win."

Despite Beverley's apology and Adams' acceptance of it, it does not seem like the former's ban from making appearances on ESPN shows is being lifted.

Beverley is yet to respond to being banned but if he is to address the situation, he will likely speak about it in the next episode of 'The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.'

