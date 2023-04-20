"Did everything he could man"- Minnesota Timberwolves fans applaud Anthony Edwards after a 41-point performance in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was sizzling-hot in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. His efforts, though, weren’t enough was the Nuggets rolled to a thrilling 122-113 victory against the Timberwolves.

Wolves fans quickly applauded Edwards’ performance after the game:

"Did everything he could man"

Anthony Edwards played a game-high 42 minutes and finished with 41 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and three blocks. His all-around excellence wasn't enough to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves to a victory.

Two of Minnesota's highest-paid superstars gave him little support in the loss to the Denver Nuggets. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert combined for 29 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

Towns' 10 points in 34 minutes hurt the Timberwolves. After the loss in Game 1, "KAT" asserted that Minnesota's offense would not be as timid in Game 2. Anthony Edwards certainly wasn't, but Towns struggled for the second straight game in the series.

Karl-Anthony Towns, the self-proclaimed greatest big man shooter in NBA history, finished 1-7 from deep in Game 1. He followed it up with a 2-5 performance the following game. "KAT" is averaging 10.5 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in the series against the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, is averaging 29.5 points, 4.5 assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks versus the Nuggets. As Denver built a huge 21-point lead, "Ant-Man" showed poise and determination in rallying the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves shot 80% from the field in the third quarter to eventually take an 89-87 lead heading into the final period. Edwards steadily attacked the Nuggets' defense all over the floor.

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, Denver's Jamal Murray was also in blistering form. Murray had 40 points, which canceled out Anthony Edwards' superb performance.

Minnesota may not win a game in this series if Edwards is the only one who can consistently put up points for the Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will have to help Anthony Edwards turn the series around

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have been disappointing in the series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

In the Minnesota Timberwolves' playoff-clinching win against the OKC Thunder last Apr. 14, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns played as expected. They combined for 49 points, 21 rebounds and five assists.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins was so impressed by the duo's performance that he tweeted this after the game:

"If Joker get the best version of KAT and Rudy it’s gonna be a long series!!! Carry the hell on…"

The series is halfway over and basketball fans have not seen the best version of "KAT" and Rudy Gobert. Minnesota will desperately need them to step up and help Anthony Edwards.

After Perkins' tweet, Nikola Jokic gamely responded:

"I dont' really listen to those people."

The reigning NBA MVP might have already figured out who he and the Denver Nuggets need to watch out for.

