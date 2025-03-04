"Did he get hurt getting the ring?" - NBA fans erupt as Joel Embiid receives his USAB Olympic championship ring

On Monday, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid received his Team USA championship ring for his squad's 2024 Paris Olympic gold medal run. However, NBA fans were less than celebratory, as they panned the 2023 MVP for his injury-plagued 2024-25 season.

Embiid played in five of Team USA's six group phase and knockout-round games over the summer en route to his first Olympic gold medal. He finished as the U.S.'s sixth-leading scorer (11.2 points per game), shooting an efficient 56.8% and 54.5% from 3-point range.

However, Embiid followed that up by missing the first nine games of the Sixers' campaign due to a left knee injury and a suspension.

The seven-time All-Star's knee issue proved to be a lingering problem, as he was limited to 19 outings before being shut down for the season on Friday. During that span, Philly (21-39) mustered an 8-11 record.

Meanwhile, Embiid delivered career-worst efficiency marks, shooting 44.4% and 29.9% from deep as his scoring average dipped from 34.7 ppg to 23.8 ppg.

Throughout Embiid's struggles, much was made about whether he should have sat out the Olympics to prioritize his health.

Criticisms surrounding the big man's priorities rekindled on Monday when he was presented with his USA Basketball championship ring and tried it on.

Upon seeing the clip, many fans on social media remarked about the moment being the highlight of Embiid's basketball career.

"Only ring he will ever get," @TheDailyRaven said.

"His only ring before retirement," @AIByteMe wrote.

"The only ring he cares about," @StealsandDeals said.

Meanwhile, others quipped about Embiid possibly sustaining another injury while accepting his ring.

"Hopefully he doesn't hurt himself putting it on," @infoAtX wrote.

"Bro injured his wrist taking the box. Out for another six to eight months," @DuckzSzn said.

"(Did) he get hurt getting the ring?" @yk_richz wrote.

Joel Embiid's future with Sixers in question amid Team USA championship ring acceptance

As for the next step for Joel Embiid, the Sixers noted on Friday that his recovery avenue remains uncertain.

"We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update the media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance," the team said in a statement.

A follow-up report from Spotrac's Keith Smith indicated that everything could be on the table, including Philly eventually petitioning for Embiid's "medical retirement."

Thus, it appears Embiid faces a long road back to being his regular high-impact self.

