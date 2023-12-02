"Did it for him": Mitchell Robinson uncovers truth behind lack of social media posts over helping out high school coach

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and his high school coach Butch Stockton recently made headlines on the internet. Robinson invited his former coach to become his roommate after he experienced a personal tragedy.

Butch Stockton moved in with Robinson after his wife Dawn died at age 70 due to cancer. According to Stockton, Mitchell Robinson visited his wife regularly when she was in the hospital and had a strong bond.

After the coach's wife passed away in September, Robinson asked his coach to live with him in New York, and the two have been roommates ever since. The story received public attention after Stockton was asked about it during the broadcast of the New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game at Madison Square Garden.

Considering that this happened back in September, some people wondered why it only received attention now or why Robinson never spoke about it. Recently, fans asked the 7-foot-tall big man about it, which prompted him to address it on X.

"So I'm getting a lot of questions on why I didn't post about my high school coach coming to stay with me," Mitchell Robinson said in his post. "Reason is because I did it for him not social media I genuinely wanted to help him stay strong and the whole situation I loved her as well she was like a mom to me."

Mitchell Robinson credits high school coach Butch Stockton for where he is today

After it was revealed that Robinson's coach was living with him during the broadcast of the Knicks game, he was asked about it after the game.

"He's a great guy, he helped me get to where I'm at," Robinson said. "I'm bringing him along with me after everything that happened over the summer. It works out for the best. I can help him out. He helped me."

Butch Stockton coached Mitchell Robinson at Chalmette High School in Louisiana. He averaged 20.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 8.1 blocks as a junior. His excellence on the court earned him a spot on the all-state team. Later in his senior year, Robinson averaged 25.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6 rejections, earning him multiple personal honors.

Robinson has taken the things he learned from his high school coach to become one of the most effective rebounders and rim protectors in the league.

