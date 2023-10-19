Did Joel Embiid sign contract with Skechers? Looking at Sixers superstar's rumored endorsement with American footwear company

Joel Embiid is expected to become the face of the shoe company, Skechers. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two sides are finalizing a deal that will allow the reigning NBA MVP to headline the company's basketball division, which will be announced in the near future.

"A deal has not been signed yet, but Embiid wore a Skechers shoe for the first time during 76ers practice Wednesday with the brand's performance staff on site as he begins to test out the sneaker, sources said," Charania reported via Bleacher Report.

"Embiid will begin wearing the new Skechers shoe in games once the deal is fully complete, according to a source."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This new deal comes right after the conclusion of Joel Embiid's five-year deal with Under Armour. Their collaboration wasn't so successful, as the company released only one signature shoe for Joel Embiid, doing so in 2020.

There are still no details on the duration of the contract and its total worth, but it should exceed the five-year, $80 million deal that Embiid had signed with Under Armour in 2018.

Fellow NBA stars Julius Randle and Terrance Mann are expected to sign contracts with Skechers as well, as the company wants to compete with fellow show companies, like Nike, Under Armour and New Balance.

Each of these three companies has had deals in place with NBA megastars, like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard.

Skechers is the third shoe company that Joel Embiid will have a deal with during his NBA career, following Adidas and Under Armour. The reigning NBA MVP will look to become the first NBA big man after Shaquille O'Neal with a successful signature shoe deal.

"A lot of people, you know, always have that notion (that) big men can't sell shoes. And when I look at myself ... I can dribble, I can pass the ball, I can shoot, I can bring it up, I can be a playmaker. I'm more than a big man. So, as far as signature shoes, I'm excited to come and break that," Embiid had told ESPN in 2018, via Bleacher Report.

This time, he hopes his deal with Skechers will be more successful than the one he had with Under Armour.

What other endorsement deals does Joel Embiid have?

When it comes to NBA megastars, it doesn't come as a surprise if they have a plethora of endorsement deals in place, which help them grow their earnings.

Joel Embiid has a few endorsement deals in place as well, featuring Crypto.com, Mountain Dew, 2K Sports, PepsiCo and Amazon. His endorsements and career earnings have helped grow his net worth to $85 million.

Joel Embiid is set for another great season, after winning the NBA MVP and finishing as the scoring champion last year. The 29-year-old big man, who recently committed to play for Team USA, averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games last season, on 54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from beyond the arc.