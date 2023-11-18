Did Jordan Poole blame Rubi Rose for his lackadaisical showing against Knicks? Viral tweet debunked

Guard Jordan Poole had an average outing in the Washington Wizards’ 120-99 loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday at the Capital One Arena in Washington. A viral tweet attributed to him, though, pointed to rapper Rubi Rose’s presence in the venue as the reason for it.

Against the Knicks, the 24-year-old University of Michigan product had one of his poor shooting nights. He went 2-of-11 from the field, missing all six 3-point attempts, in 29 minutes of play. Poole said (as per NBACentel):

“Rubi Rose was in attendance, I couldn’t focus. I told the referee to ejaculate me from the game because she was distracting me.”

However, there was no proof that he actually said those words. It was seemingly written to make a mockery of the poor game Jordan Poole had and perhaps the underwhelming performance he has been having with the Wizards this season.

In 11 games, he has gone for 16.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29 minutes for the Wizards (2-10), who are fifth in the Southeast Division.

Jordan Poole was traded to Washington in the offseason from the Golden State Warriors along with other assets in exchange for veteran guard Chris Paul.

The loss to New York, meanwhile, was the second straight for the Wizards in the NBA In-Season Tournament East Group B. Apart from the Wizards and the Knicks, the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets are also in the group.

Jordan Poole says he is happy to have his own team with the Wizards

Jordan Poole joined the Washington Wizards in the offseason.

When he was traded to the Washington Wizards in the offseason, one of the things Jordan Poole looked forward to was showcasing his leadership qualities in trying to lead his own team.

After spending his first four years in the NBA in the shadows of All-Star teammates Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors, the 24-year-old player was excited with the opportunity to be the main man in the District of Columbia.

He said via Yahoo Sports:

"Obviously, I wanted to be in a position to have my own team, and then if it did come, how would I go about that? Luckily, I'm able to do that so young, after learning from some of the best. It's cool. It's a smooth transition.”

“We're building everything from scratch, essentially. Building up a new foundation. Everything in Golden State was already established, so we kinda had to fit into the mold that they have there."

Unfortunately for Jordan Poole, things have not panned out as he expected for him in Washington. Inconsistency has marred his stint, particularly in his shooting, making it difficult for the Wizards (2-10) to soar.