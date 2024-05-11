Did Josh Giddey say he made the moaning noises during Luka Doncic's press conference? Debunking viral tweet

There's a video posted by a page on social media where OKC Thunder's Josh Giddey claimed to be the one doing the moaning sounds during Luka Doncic's interview. After the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Thunder in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1, many were surprised by what happened at Doncic's interview.

In the press conference, right after the star had answered a question, moaning sounds were heard, which caught the star off guard. The video was posted by a page called NBACentel on X. The page is widely known to parody NBACentral, posting satirical stuff and often trolling its followers with misleading headlines.

The video they posted was from Friday night's game but was digitally altered, with the help of artificial intelligence. Looking at it closely, Giddey's mouth doesn't look real in the video. AI videos like these have been going around the internet for quite some time for the sake of entertainment.

His post-game press was uploaded on the team's YouTube channel after the game. Giddey never said those words that were posted by NBACentel. Take a look at the AI video posted online followed by the actual video.

As mentioned above, the video of Giddey claiming that he made the moaning sounds wasn't true and was made by the parody page via AI. The entire press conference of the Australian guard is available below. His interview starts at the 10:30 mark.

Giddey only played for 11 minutes in Game 2 as he finished with eight points and two rebounds. He also registered a -20 in the game, which was the worst for the OKC team.

Josh Giddey continues to struggle against the Mavs

The Thunder are focused on winning the series against the Mavs as everyone, but Josh Giddey has had a great game. In just two games, he has not reached double digits in scoring, assists and rebounds. He has also registered negative in both games when it comes to the box +/-.

In Game 1, the young player had two points, five rebounds and two assists. Giddey also had a -7 during the game, which the OKC team won rather fortuitously. In Game 2, he didn't start in the second half, and Coach of the Year winner Mark Daigneault shared that the strategy of not starting him is what they've done for quite some time.

"Halftime sub is a sub we’ve done for a long time. It’s basically an in-game substitution," the coach said about his decision. "...We’re gonna keep it fluid."

Daigneault opted to play Aaron Wiggins in place of Giddey for most of the game. The Australian's lack of shooting has affected the Thunder in the postseason.

