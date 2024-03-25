Did Josh Giddey say he prefers to watch March Madness over NBA? Debunking viral tweet

An online post about Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder has gone viral. Giddey allegedly said that he prefers watching March Madness over the NBA, which is crazy considering the most recent issue he faced. But did the Thunder star really say it?

The post was shared by @BettingBae on X, which was a photo of Giddey with the Bleacher Report logo. It may seem legitimate at first, but it's a fake or satirical post. The user cited that the post was originally shared by @hoodiemelo on Instagram.

@hoodiemelo is an entertainment page for everyone to enjoy or at least for people with a sense of humor. So no, Giddey did not say that he prefers watching March Madness over the NBA.

What happened to Josh Giddey?

For those who didn't get the post, it was a shot at Josh Giddey's alleged encounter with a minor that went viral late last year. The police were even involved and investigated the matter. The league also intervened, but Giddey was never suspended.

The police also did not file any charges because the side of the girl was not cooperative. Giddey might have escaped any legal consequences, but away fans have been brutal with the 21-year-old guard. He has been heavily booed in almost every NBA arena.

Giddey never commented on the situation and has remained silent despite everything that has happened. He's been the butt of several jokes and memes on the internet, but it seems like the issue will remain locked until he decides to open up about it in the future.

Josh Giddey eligible to sign rookie extension this summer

Josh Giddey regressed this season, especially after the allegations about him surfaced. Giddey even lost minutes despite remaining in the starting lineup. The OKC Thunder might have also found their "Big 3" in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Nevertheless, Giddey is eligible to sign a rookie extension this summer if the Thunder are interested in retaining his services following the 2024-25 season. He has not proven that he's worth a rookie max, reserved for the best players of the draft class.

Giddey has also been linked to trades at the deadline although nothing came to fruition. If the Thunder falls short of their run in the postseason, they might make some moves in the offseason to improve the roster. The Australian star would likely be atop the list of players they could be willing to trade for veteran help.

