Former NBA champion controversially picks Jalen Brunson over Steph Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jalen Brunson is arguably the biggest factor why the New York Knicks are riding high this season. Despite the injury problems the team has faced late in the season, they have maintained a top spot in the Eastern Conference. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins gave the ultimate praise to the Knicks guard.

Perkins was on ESPN's First Take, joining Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim. In the "Who Ya Got" segment, Qerim asked Perkins if he would take a point guard over Brunson.

“Nobody!” Perkins replied. “And it is no disrespect to Steph Curry, it’s no disrespect to SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), but I am not taking anybody over Jalen Brunson.”

Moreover, Perkins also added that it was not just him who has been in awe of Brunson this season. He shed light on the comments made by Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown and Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green.

Perkins added:

“When it comes down to being the floor general, there is no other player in the game outside of Luka and I wouldn’t even consider him a point guard, that controls the game like Jalen Brunson. What he is doing for the New York Knicks, despite all the injuries, I can’t say enough about it.”

Jalen Brunson's impact on the team when he signed with the Knicks was considered minimal by NBA analysts. However, since his arrival, the team has become one of the top contenders.

While Brunson has the best season of his career, putting him ahead of Steph Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wouldn't be a widely accepted view. Given Curry's resume and experience, picking anyone over him is tough. Despite his team's struggles, Curry is having a good individual season.

Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, is one of the frontrunners in the MVP conversation this season. He is averaging 30.9 points per game and has a better field goal percentage than Brunson.

He is the steals leader this season, displaying his impact on both ends of the floor. Moreover, SGA is also the leader of one of the best teams in the NBA.

However, Perkins' view is also not invalid, given how good Jalen Brunson is playing. This season, he is averaging 27.5 points and 6.5 assists per game. He is also shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point line.

Kings' coach Mike Brown showered praise on Jalen Brunson after loss to Knicks

Last Saturday, the New York Knicks faced the Sacramento Kings. In a low-scoring game, Brunson stole the limelight. The Knicks defeated the Kings 98-91.

After the game, Coach Brown did not forget to give Brunson his flowers.

“Jalen, man he’s a helluva player,” Brown said. “I don’t know if — Steph maybe — I don’t know if we blitzed anybody as much as we did Jalen tonight. Tried to send two at him and he still scored 42 points.

“Jalen shot 50% from the 3 & over 50% from the field, & we sent the double team at him every single time he came off the pick & roll in the 2nd half & probably half the time in the 1st half…helluva player.”

Jalen Brunson scored 42 points on 60.7% shooting from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc. The Knicks are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-28 record this season.