NBA analyst urges Warriors to get Steph Curry help, as he can't go "supernova" nightly

NBA analyst Jason Timpf does not see the Golden State Warriors going too far in the competition if they continue to rely on Steph Curry going supernova every game night, especially at this stage of his career.

On his Hoops Tonight show, Timpf highlighted that while 'Chef Curry' is still capable of exploding offensively, it does not bode well for the Warriors, as it's not sustainable.

He urged Golden State to get the two-time league MVP some needed help to ease the burden on him and give the team more options and fluidity in its attack. The analyst said:

"The Warriors can really struggle offensively unless Steph goes supernova. And obviously Steph still can go supernova. He's still absolutely capable of that. ... (But) no superstar can go supernova every single night, especially when they get into their late 30s, and Steph's 36 years old now."

He added that the Warriors need to step up, especially when opposing teams make it tough for Steph Curry:

"When that happens the Warriors desperately need consistent offensive production off of Steph and none of those guys are consistent and it shines the light on the inconsistencies of the role players."

This season, Steph Curry is leading Golden State in scoring once again, with 26.8 points. Far second is Klay Thompson with 17.3 points. The team, though, is benefitting from the career scoring season of third-year player Jonathan Kuminga, who is averaging 16.4 points.

However, despite steady offense from Curry, the Warriors have struggled, as they are on the fringes of the playoff picture at 36-32, 10th in the Western Conference.

Steph Curry speaks about the Warriors needing to improve

Steph Curry is aware that the Golden State Warriors need to improve if they are to make a serious run during the remainder of the season.

The four-time NBA champion said after a home loss to the LA Clippers last month, ahead of the All-Star break that the team was playing "average' basketball. He said, as reported by SB Nation:

"We're very average. Very average doesn't get it done in this league. We need to make a run. ... We've been very average so far."

The Warriors have gone 9-6 in 15 games after the All-Star break but remains outside of an outright playoff spot (top six).

They have 14 games left in the regular season schedule to make a late push, at least to fortify their spot in the play-in phase (teams seven to 10). Golden State plays the Indiana Pacers on Friday.