Did Klay Thompson announce his retirement? Debunking viral tweet about 5x All-Star following rough stretch 

Klay Thompson's retirement announcement did the rounds after the Golden State Warriors' 130-123 OT loss to the OKC Thunder at the Chase Center on Saturday.

The game saw the four-time NBA champion's rough patch continue, and parody sites were quick to send out viral news about Thompson hanging up his sneakers. The news, of course, was a hoax, but trolls had their share of fun taunting the five-time All-Star.

Troll X handle NBACentel tweeted that Thompson has retired after 12 seasons in the league, which had fans in splits. While some felt sorry for the star, who hasn't had the greatest of runs this season, others were in agreement that he should call time on his career following a string of dismal performances.

This season, Thompson has averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 40.1% shooting. He finished with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, two rebounds, four assists and four turnovers as the game went into overtime. His lack of contributions in the second half saw him garner immense flak.

Poor form hasn't stopped Klay Thompson from celebrating his buckets during games

Despite his struggles and the immense trade noise from the outside, Klay Thompson didn't look perturbed. He had quite the celebration when he sunk a tough shot over OKC Thunder rookie Cason Wallace. Thompson hit Wallace with the "Too Small" celebration and then with a "Rock the Baby."

Thompson has been a prolific scorer for the Warriors. Last season, he set a milestone with 301 made 3-pointers out of 731 attempts, but has struggled this season and that's played a part in Golden State's losing streak.

The team's solid 6-2 start quickly plummeted into a 6-7 record, sparking concerns about Thompson's role as the secondary scorer alongside Stephen Curry. Thompson played in all 12 games this season, starting with a dominant 40% 3-point shooting rate in the first three games. However, in the next six games, he slumped, with his beyond-the-arc shooting dropping to 23.7%, a concerning dip.

Despite growing calls to trade Thompson and the team's struggles, the Warriors appear to not hit the panic button yet. With a significant chunk of games left in the regular season, they will still fancy their chances to regroup and believe that their star player will hit better form over the next few games.