Did Kyle Lowry delete Heat from his IG bio & unfollow teammate? Looking at Miami guard's latest move amid trade rumors

The Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry is showing signs of father time as his numbers have dropped this season. With his decline, the Heat have started to make rounds in the trade market as they have reportedly been interested in trading Lowry. The rumors were amplified as fans started to dig deeper into the veteran's social media activity.

Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and four assists this season. He's still reliable, as he shoots 38% of his shots from beyond the arc. The veteran guard is playing his third season with the Heat and has been a significant part of their recent success. But with his diminished production comes a revelation of what lies ahead for him and the franchise.

The days of the 2019 NBA champion with the Miami franchise are numbered. Although there isn't any team that has been rumored to take interest in trading for Lowry, the Heat are expected to move him before the trade deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the trade rumors continue to brew, fans were surprised to find out that the point guard has removed the Heat in his Instagram bio. Fans were even more surprised to see that he's not following the team's outstanding rookie, Jaime Jaquez Jr., on IG either.

Expand Tweet

It's clear that a trade is inevitable, but no one is sure where Lowry might end up. Last season, he was a significant part of the Heat's journey to the finals.

You might also be interested in reading this: 5 potential deals for Miami Heat amid Kyle Lowry trade rumors

Which team could trade for Kyle Lowry?

Kyle Lowry has $29.6 million left in his deal with the Heat. This could make it difficult for him to get traded this season. But Miami could be more willing to get something in exchange for Lowry instead of just letting him walk away for nothing this summer.

Expand Tweet

The New York Knicks could participate in the trade talks with the Heat. They have Evan Fournier, who has two years left in his deal and is making $18 million this season. Fournier's contract features a club option in his final year, and Miami could exercise that option before the 2024-25 season.

For Lowry, being with the Knicks could fit their needs. After trading for OG Anunoby, they don't have a sparkplug off the bench, as they included Immanuel Quickley in the trade package. Lowry can be the guard they need who can control the second unit.

It's also been made known that head coach Tom Thibodeau is a fan of what Lowry does on the court. That could be another reason as to why the Knicks could pursue the veteran guard.

Also read: "That was crazy right?" - Kyle Lowry gives comical reaction to awkward question while donning Eagles hat

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!