Did the NBA warn Ja Morant amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef? Debunking viral tweet

Ja Morant was one of the NBA stars trending on social media, and this time, it was linked to the ongoing rapper feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The Memphis Grizzlies guard who continues to recover from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023-24 season, was one of the names doing the rounds on Twitter/X as the two rappers continued to make headlines.

One of the tweets that did the sounds was the NBA warning Morant amid Drake and Lamar's beef. That had fans responding as well. However, it's worth noting that the piece of news is fake.

The NBA didn't warn Morant, and the news was tweeted by a parody account named after ESPN and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Here's a quick look at the post:

"BREAKING: The NBA has sent a warning to Ja Morant to not get involved in the Drake & Kendrick Lamar situation, sources tell ESPN."

Morant has endured a tumultuous season. He made his way back to the Grizzlies fold after serving a 25-game suspension for brandishing a firearm on social media.

He played nine games averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists. He was shut down for the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury that needed immediate surgery. The Grizzlies failed to make the playoffs this season.

As for the Drake and Lamar drama, the rappers released diss tracks of each other on Friday where they slammed serious allegations of addiction, abuse and hidden children at each other.

While Drake took a shot at Lamar's 'Euphoria' and '6:16 in LA' with his 'Family Matters' and a lyric video and interlude, the latter responded strongly with 'Meet the Grahams'.

Lawyers of teen who sued Ja Morant over a pickup game fight are withdrawing from the case

Lawyers for a teenager suing Ja Morant over a fight during an offseason pickup game are withdrawing from the case. They did so citing "irreconcilable conflicts."

Lawyers Rebecca Adelman and Leslie Ballin have filed a motion in the Shelby County Circuit Court asking the judge to allow them to withdraw from the lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway against the two-time NBA All-Star. The then 17-year-old teen had accused Morant of punching him in the face.

Per an ESPN report:

"Lawyers for a teenager who is suing two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant over a fight during an offseason pickup game can withdraw from the case after citing irreconcilable conflicts with their client, a Tennessee judge ruled Friday."

It makes a major development in Ja Morant’s court case and another that seems to suggest that the Memphis Grizzlies star may be closer to putting another worrisome situation behind him as he focuses on returning to the court next season.