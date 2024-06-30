“Did the new CBA ruin the NBA?”- Fans debate if lack of trade and free agency buzz is result of strict salary cap rules

NBA fans are divided over the new CBA introduced by the league in 2023. With the free agency in the process this offseason, the teams are making trades and dealing with their free agency under new CBA guidelines.

Under the new CBA rules, the NBA has put heavier punishment on teams that violate the second apron. Moreover, it also restricts open dealings in the future. With more severe rules in place, building superteams has been limited.

A fan on X posted a question about how the new CBA had ruined the league.

"Did the new CBA ruin the NBA?" The fan tweeted.

NBA fans were divided in their opinion on the topic. Some were unhappy that there would be no more dynasties in the NBA.

"Absolutely. Tough to see how dynasties can be built under this new CBA," a fan tweeted.

"Low key ruined the idea of a dynasty. We’ve had a different champion every year now since Covid," another fan tweeted.

"With no adjustment period, it has handicapped several teams to change their strategy," a fan tweeted.

Some fans were in support of the new CBA.

"No. They are just making sure all teams has a fair shot," a fan tweeted.

Some fans blamed LeBron James for running the NBA.

"LeBron ruined the NBA," a fan tweeted.

Some fans felt that the new CBA builds more and more equality between all 30 teams in the NBA.

"Under the old CBA, the GSW would have kept Klay AND added PG13, and then some. New CBA is keeping teams within striking distance of the rest of the league," a fan tweeted.

"It gave the league exactly what good for them. Parity. A new champion every year the last 6 seasons," another fan tweeted.

A brief introduction to NBA second apron under new CBA guidelines

According to Bleacher Report, the second apron under the new CBA is estimated at $189.5 million. Teams that cross the second apron will face punishments, in addition to those stated in the first apron that the league introduced in 2011.

Under the new CBA rules, the teams will not be allowed to have any chance to participate in free agency related to any mid-level exception. Moreover, only to make it more difficult for teams that cross the second apron, they will not be allowed to aggregate contracts to pull off a trade.

It means they can only acquire a player with an equal or lower salary than the player they are sending out.

Moreover, the new CBA doesn’t allow violators to use cash-in trades. Further, the team will lose the right to acquire any player by exercising sign-in-trade of their free agents. Perhaps the biggest blow comes from a future perspective.

The teams that violate the second apron will also not be allowed to trade their first-round picks for the next seven years. Further, if a team violates the second apron at least twice in four years, any of their first-round picks fall to the last pick in the first round.

The second apron directly addresses teams that stockpiled salaries to build superteams and their further pursuit to build a dynasty. Under the new CBA guideline, teams will be fined higher tax per dollar for those teams that go $15 million or more over the tax line.