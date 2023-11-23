Did OKC Thunder fire Josh Giddey after viral video leak? Debunking rumors of Australian NBA star being axed from team

OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey has been a big topic in the NBA following recent developments. Pictures and videos have surfaced on social media indicating that he could be in a relationship with an underage girl.

Multiple photos and videos have reached Twitter with Josh Giddey hanging out with a girl. It is alleged that she is only 15 years old, making her a minor.

The Thunder have not released any statement regarding this situation yet, but one social media account is trying to get ahead. Known troll account "Buttcrack Sports" made a post that the team has released Giddey following this scandal.

As of now, no decision has been made regarding Giddey's status in the NBA. He currently remains a member of the OKC Thunder. This post is not factual, and shouldn't be taken seriously. The account is regularly posting misinformation in the hopes of getting fans riled up on social media.

Josh Giddey, who just turned 21 last month, was the sixth overall pick by the Thunder in the 2021 NBA draft.

Josh Giddey's time with the OKC Thunder could be coming to an end

This post might not be factual now, but could be in the near future. Given the severity of these allegations, Josh Giddey's days with the OKC Thunder could be numbered.

At this time, the team is likely obtaining all the information they can regarding the situation. If these allegations end up being true, the team is sure to release him. This type of behavior is not something any NBA team will condone. Keeping him on the roster would be a bad look for not only the Thunder franchise, but the league as a whole.

There is no telling what type of punishment Giddey could face, but there is a chance his NBA career could be over after this. Some players have managed to recover from nasty off-the-court drama, but that likely won't be the case here. This is something that is going to follow Giddey everywhere he goes from here on out.

Having this cloud hang over them is a tough blow for the Thunder, as they looked to be trending in the right direction. They were widely regarded as having one of the best young cores in the league, and the talent was all starting to come together. Through their first 15 games, the Thudner sit in second place of the Western Conference with a record of 11-4.

Aside from their on-court success, the Thunder now have to put time and effort in getting to the bottom of these allegations.