Did Shakira gift Jimmy Butler a custom jersey at Heat game? Debunking viral tweet

A tweet about Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler receiving a custom jersey became viral after it was posted on X. The post had a video that showed the NBA star receiving the custom-made Heat jersey. This led to fans speculating on who gave Butler the jersey during their game against the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday.

Butler encountered a pop star before the game: Camila Cabello, former singer for the group Fifth Harmony. The Cuban singer walked up to the six-time All-Star and gave him a custom-made Heat jersey.

She gave Butler a jersey with the Heat colors and had "I luv it" written on the back. This happens to be the title track of Cabello's recently released music, and she's promoting her song.

However, a parody account on X called NBA Centel posted the video with a misleading caption.

"Shakira gifted Jimmy Butler with a jersey," NBA Centel posted.

Fans shouldn't take the account seriously as most of their posts focus on trolling people who follow the NBA. Checking the profile will reveal that the account is aware of what it's doing in making troll posts.

Butler led the Heat to a 118-110 victory over the Pistons with 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Their win helped them improve to 35-26 as they sit in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. He's played 42 games this season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

What's going on between Jimmy Butler and Shakira?

Gossip circled Jimmy Butler and Shakira last year as the singer was seen at multiple Heat games. They were also seen interacting with each other on multiple occasions. Many speculated that the two were dating after they were seen hanging out together during the offseason.

In October, Butler broke his silence as the rumors started to get louder around the two of them. The Heat star shed light on his relationship status with the Colombian star.

"She’s an incredible human being and an incredible talent, but you never know what people are doing, so people just make stuff up," Butler said.

"Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it, and y’all run with it. She’s very, very cool, and that’s all I got!"

The two haven't been seen together in public since Butler's comments. Despite multiple publications confirming their status as a couple, the five-time All-NBA has shut down the talks around them.

