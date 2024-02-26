What did Jimmy Butler do? Looking at NBA suspending multiple players after Heat vs Pelicans game

Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the NBA for one game. The decision came Sunday after the game between the Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Butler was involved in a big scuffle which escalated within seconds.

The incident started in the fourth quarter of the game between the Heat and the Pelicans. Trailing 84-80 at the beginning of the last quarter, Zion Williamson stole the ball from Butler. Finding just Kevin Love in front of him, Williamson went for an easy layup. However, Love grabbed him, and Williamson fell on the floor.

Naji Marshall, who was just outside the 3-point line, came running and pushed Love out of the way to help his teammate. In return, Jimmy Butler pushed Marshal, and then the fight escalated. While both players pushed each other, Marshal grabbed Butler’s neck, infuriating Butler, who charged at Marshal while he was being restrained by other players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Seconds later, when the scuffle had settled down, Miami's Thomas Bryant and New Orleans' Jose Alvarado got into each other. After over a minute-long drama, Alvarado, Bryant, Mashall and Butler were ejected from the game.

The NBA suspended Naji Marshall and Jimmy Butler for one game without pay. Thomas Bryant and Alvarado were both suspended for three games. They were suspended for leaving the bench area. Nikola Jovic of the Heat was also suspended for one game for leaving the bench.

Jimmy Butler didn’t agree with his ejection against the Pelicans

Jimmy Butler, who was ejected and eventually suspended without pay by the league, said that he didn't agree with his ejection. After the game, Butler said that he was just trying to protect his teammate.

"He knew he shouldn't have did that," Butler said. "Then (Marshall) came and put his hands on K-Love, and that's how it all escalated."

If the Miami Heat star didn’t agree with the ejection, he likely doesn't agree with his suspension. Butler also added that he had no interest in waiting for the amount of money that the league would fine him.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra also said that, in the heat of the moment, the matter went out of hand. Defending Kevin Love, Spoelstra expressed his trust in his player, saying that he didn’t believe Love “could throw (Williamson) down.”

Even with Butler out of the game and Zion Williamson on the opponents’ lineup, the Heat managed to win. They went on an 11-0 run in the quarter to seal the win. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will meet again on March 22 in the same arena in New Orleans. Given what transpired in the game, it could be an interesting game to watch.

For now, the Heat will be without Butler, Jovic and Bryant in their next matchup at the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Pelicans, on the other hand, are without Marshall and Alvarado for their game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.