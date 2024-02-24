Why did Pelicans Twitter roast Stephen A. Smith? NBA analysts' blunt rant on Zion Williamson explored

New Orleans Pelicans social media team had a perfect reply for NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith. The Pelicans roasted the ESPN analyst on X after Smith took a shot at the Pelicans’ star player Zion Williamson’s eating habits.

On an episode of Get Up on ESPN, Smith blasted Williamson for not taking care of his body and criticized him for his weight.

The Pelicans are set to face the Miami Heat from the Eastern Conference today. Before the game, Stephen A. Smith said this about Williamson:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s not about his (Zion Williamson) game. It’s about how many burgers he’s eating and whether or not he is going to be in shape or if he’s going to keep eating McDonald’s and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants. That’s what he has to prove, that the chefs don’t love him any longer. That he’s committed to playing basketball and being in shape.”

This is not the first time that the NBA analyst has commented on Williamson’s body. Previously, after the Pelican lost the NBA In-Season Tournament semi-final against the LA Lakers, Smith blasted Zion for appearing exhausted in front of 39-year-old LeBron James.

Perhaps the Pelicans Twitter had enough of ESPN’s NBA analyst. The social media team of the Pelicans complied the bloopers of Smith and posted them on their Pelicans' Twitter handle. The caption of the post said, “flock it, Stephen A. Smith highlights.” The video included Smith falling on the floor and averaging 1.5 PPG for Winston-Salem State University.

Expand Tweet

However, Smith is not the only person who has criticized Williamson for not taking care of his weight. Moreover, Williamson also has a weight clause in his contract.

Stephen A. Smith posts a staunch reply to Pelicans Twitter post

Stephen A. Smith does not shy away from publicly calling out a star player for not rising to the occasion. When the Pelicans social media roasted Smith on social media for his take on Zion Williamson, Smith was ready with his own reply.

This time, ESPN’s First Take co-host roasted the entire Pelicans team in reply to the post on X by the Pelicans. Replying to his picture with 1.5 PPG on paper, like Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 points, Smith said this,

“LESS!!! Can’t score when you can’t play due to a devastating knee injury. That’s my fact. Now……what’s y’all excuse for never winning anything???”

Smith also took a shot at the team, saying that their chances in the playoffs were not that deep:

“Can’t wait to see y’all in April. May and June? We won’t even go there! Good Luck! Tell my boys…Coach Green and CJ I’m always rooting for them.”

Expand Tweet

This season, Williamson has played 45 of the 56 games for the Pelicans. Before the season, Williamson looked in shape. He looked inspired and had lost a good amount of weight. However, not much has changed regarding his health and body since he entered the league.

This season, Zion is averaging 22.5 PPG on 58.5% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc.