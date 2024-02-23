"What’s y’all excuse for never winning anything?" - Stephen A. Smith quickly fires back at Pelicans for trolling him on X

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith responded to the video that the New Orleans Pelicans posted in response to him. Smith and the Pelicans' social media team have been going after each other on X. This came after the analyst shared his criticism of their star forward, Zion Williamson.

Smith talked about Williamson and his weight, an issue that has plagued the NBA star since entering the league. The young star has struggled to control his weight, which many believe is the source of some of his injuries. He also questioned the commitment of the former Duke star.

The Pelicans' social media team responded by posting Smith's sports highlights. In the video, fans can see the missed shots from the analyst. They even made fun of him for averaging 1.5 points and 1 assist. On top of that, the video was paired with a soundbite of the ESPN analyst criticizing Kwame Brown.

The analyst didn't let it slide that easily. He responded to X about how he has an excuse for not being a winner.

"LESS!!! Can’t score when you can’t play due to a devastating knee injury. That’s my fact. Now……what’s y’all excuse for never winning anything???" Smith said.

Fans are still waiting to see if the Pelicans' social media team will respond to it. So far, Williamson has kept quiet despite the criticism from Smith.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Zion Williamson?

Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back when he talked about Williamson recently. Smith has always been critical of stars in the league. Recently, he aired out his frustration about the former top pick and questioned his commitment to basketball.

"Zion Williamson, it's not about his game. It's about how many burgers he's eating. Whether he is going to be in shape or keep eating McDonald's," Smith said.

"That's what he has to prove... that he's committed to playing basketball and being in shape."

Williamson hasn't been reliable in the previous seasons, which has been a target for guys like Smith to criticize. This year, it's been different. The Pelicans star has played 45 games, averaging 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

There are a few games that he missed due to injury, but he's kept himself off the injury list this season. The Pelicans have a real shot at making a deep playoff run and Williamson could be the key to it.

