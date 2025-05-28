Did Shawn Kemp plead guilty to Seattle mall shooting? Details of 6x NBA All-Star's assault explored

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp pleaded guilty to an assault charge on Tuesday. It stemmed from him shooting at two men inside a vehicle outside of the Tacoma Mall in Washington state in 2023.

The now-55-year-old Kemp, who starred for the Seattle SuperSonics in the early 1990s, admitted to second-degree assault in Pierce County Superior Court as part of a plea agreement.

He was initially charged with one count of first-degree assault with a firearm, but later on, a second count of first-degree assault and a charge of drive-by shooting were tacked on. If he were convicted on those charges, the six-time All-Star would have served a lengthier prison term.

Shawn Kemp is scheduled to be sentenced in August. The prosecutor's office recommends that he be sentenced to nine months in jail, undergo one year of Department of Corrections supervision and support upon release, and pay restitution.

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

In March 2023, Shawn Kemp claimed that items were stolen from his car and tracked his phone to the Tacoma Mall parking lot. According to the brief, he approached the vehicle where his phone was, and he was shot at. He fired back in self-defense, but police said no one was injured in the incident.

Shawn Kemp committed to moving past the shooting incident

While he lamented what took place in the shooting, Shawn Kemp's attorney said his client is looking to move on from the episode.

Speaking to The Seattle Times, lawyer Tim Leary said he has spoken to Kemp about the development in his case, and he had expressed his commitment to abiding by it.

"Shawn is committed to moving forward in a positive direction. He was presented with an offer from the state that allows him to take responsibility, but I think also recognizes the self-defense nature of how this transpired."

2021 NHL Expansion Draft - Source: Getty

Shawn Kemp was selected 17th overall in the 1989 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, where he became a five-time All-Star in his eight-year run with the team.

He was known as 'Reign Man' for his ability to soar for above-the-rim highlight-reel plays. Along with fellow All-Star Gary Payton, he helped Seattle reach the 1996 NBA Finals against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

After his stint with the Sonics, Kemp also played in Cleveland, Portland, and Orlando. He had averages of 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 1,051 games in his 14-year career.

