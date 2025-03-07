"Didn't have my back" - Spurs star De'Aaron Fox reveals frustration about decision by Kings that led him to team up with Victor Wembanyama

De'Aaron Fox entered the NBA as a player with much potential, but he needed some time before coming into his own. That knowledge and concern around the Kentucky point guard caused him to slide to the fifth pick in the 2017 draft. Since then, Fox had been the face of the Sacramento Kings as they returned to contention, but a personnel decision pushed him away from the team this year.

Fox has steadily risen the ranks of point guards in the NBA over his seven-year career, averaging at least 20 points in six of his seven seasons with the Kings. His success has come even though the coaching spot has been a revolving door since he was drafted. However, Mike Brown's exit and how the team handled it was a major reason Fox wanted out.

In an interview with ESPN's Michael Wright on Friday, Fox opened up about his experience as Brown was unceremoniously fired by the Kings earlier this year. Sacramento chose not to hold a press conference about the situation for more than a month, and the pressure was put on Fox's shoulders as fans and experts blamed him for the coach's exit.

"You fire the coach, and you don't do an interview?," Fox said. "So, all the blame was on me. Did it weigh on me? No. I don't give a f***. But the fact y'all are supposed to be protecting your player and y'all let that happen. ... I felt at the time the organization didn't have my back."

That experience was eye-opening for Fox, who asked for a trade shortly after. He was able to find his way to his preferred destination as the Kings traded him to the San Antonio Spurs, pairing him with global superstar Victor Wembanyama. While playing alongside the French phenom was an enticing reason to join the Spurs, the organization was a major upgrade.

De'Aaron Fox has settled in San Antonio after leaving Sacramento

After Mike Brown was fired and De'Aaron Fox faced backlash from fans and experts, he knew he wanted out. The San Antonio Spurs presented him a chance to grow alongside Victor Wembanyama, one of the brightest stars in the league, while also being a member of one of the most respected organizations.

Fox spoke about playing with his new team and gushed about Wembanyama, who he thinks could be one of the best players in the league. Fox believes that he can help Wembanyama reach the mountaintop, even if that means changing how he plays.

"But at the end of the day, that motherf---er can win championships, and I think Vic can win championships," Fox said. "So, you obviously want to continue to play your game. But you learn how to play off someone like that. And he by himself can make a group extremely special."

De'Aaron Fox has thrived in San Antonio, despite Wembanyama's blood clot diagnosis in his shoulder, averaging 19.3 points, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 13 games. If Wembanyama's diagnosis is truly a one-off incident, the Spurs could boast one of the premier duos in the NBA for the next decade.

