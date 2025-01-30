"Didn’t even have 20% of the talent that Wade and LeBron had" - Ex-Warriors highlights Jimmy Butler's potential amid Heat saga

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas had one of the best compliments about Jimmy Butler's time with the Miami Heat. Butler's tenure with the Heat is expected to end following his request to be traded. Looking back, the 6-foot-7 star did his best with what was given to him by the team.

Early in January, Butler requested to be traded away from Miami as he desires to continue his career elsewhere. While the franchise works on fulfilling his request, the former Golden State Warriors guard summarized what he did with the Heat.

During Arenas' Wednesday appearance on "The Right Time with Bomani Jones" show, he talked highly of the star's contribution.

“He didn’t even have 20% of the talent that Wade had—or that Wade and LeBron had together—and he still made it to the Finals twice. If we’re talking about the guy who cooked the best meal with the least amount of ingredients, it’s Jimmy Butler, hands down. That team he took to the Finals? That was an AAU team, a YMCA team,” Arenas said. (32:45)

Arenas doubled down on the supporting cast that Butler was given and how he was able to elevate the team.

“All the players left and none of them are good. Around the league, they all went somewhere, none are actually productive right now. You haven't heard nothing about none of them.”

In Butler's first season with the team, he led them to the NBA Finals in 2020, but it was eliminated by the LA Lakers in six games. The top players who helped the six-time All-Star were Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson.

Butler led the team back to the Finals in 2023 and matched up against the Denver Nuggets. This time, the star forward helped elevate Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin. However, they lost after five games and couldn't complete their Cinderella story.

Arenas compared Amen Thompson to Jimmy Butler

Amen Thompson has helped the Houston Rockets capture second place in the Western Conference. His playstyle isn't similar to most youngsters as he doesn't have a developed outside jumper. However, his effort on both ends is what stands out for Thompson.

With the way he's played lately, Arenas compared him to Jimmy Butler.

"He's a superstar. He reminds me of Jimmy Butler's style where you don't know what type of player he is gonna be, but you know he's gonna be it."

Much like the early days of Butler in the league, Thompson was a do-it-all guy. In his sophomore season, the young Rockets swingman has shown signs of brilliance. He's averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

