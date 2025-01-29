"Jimmy Butler wants to get paid": Patrick Beverly makes feelings known on $52,000,000 trade mission amid ugly saga

Since there hasn't been a trade, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler's story hasn't been resolved. Former NBA player Patrick Beverley shared his perspective on the situation amid the chaos and turmoil between the two parties. During Wednesday's "Pat Bev Pod," Beverley discussed Butler's predicament.

The trade speculations started when the Heat refused to give Butler the contract extension he felt he was entitled to. This prompted the six-time All-Star to ask to be traded to a different team. The situation worsened, however, when the star received a seven-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team."

According to Beverley, the matter is simple: Butler wanted a new deal with Miami but wasn't given to him.

"When has he ever let anything die down?" Beverley said. "Jimmy wants to get paid. The Miami Heat paid Tyler Herro, and they paid Bam (Adebayo). If you're Butler, from a player, cause you asked me from a player, you looking around like, 'F**k. Why the f**k they get paid and get an extension and I don't?'

"'Do y'all not feel the same way about me the way I feel about you all?' If a relationship is broken, it's hard to go to work every day. ... Anything can happen. You can go out there, blow up your motherf*****g knee. Is he doing it right? I don't know. It's his way. Could he have done things better? Obviously. In the NBA, you got to stand firm on your ground."

Trading him isn't easy as he's still owed $48 million this season. He can also exercise his player option following the 2024–25 season. There have been talks that Butler will eventually pick up his $52 million player option in the offseason. However, that move would only be to help maneuver a potential trade.

Butler has played 25 games this season, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. However, the star has been suspended indefinitely by the Heat after he walked away from the team's shootaround on Monday.

Bulls star a 'safer option' than Jimmy Butler for the Warriors

On Tuesday, there were some grumblings that the Golden State Warriors were involved in the trade talk involving Jimmy Butler. However, there are reports that the Warriors could look to trade for Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, some people with Golden State see the two-time All-Star as the "safer option."

LaVine is younger, at 29 years old, and on a cheaper contract. This season, the Bulls star is set to earn $43 million and has two more years left in his contract, with a player option. He'll earn $45 million next season and has a player option of $48 million in the 2026-27 season.

