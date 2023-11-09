"Didn't think she would post that": Joe Smith was shocked when Kisha Chavis posted their argument to the world

Former NBA forward Joe Smith is experiencing a rough situation with his wife, Kisha Chavis, after he found out about her side activities. The whole world found out that Smith's wife had opened an OnlyF*ns account, where she had been active in creating spicy content.

Smith talked about what he's going through in an interview with DJ Vlad. He was asked about Chavis' claims that her husband had been in an affair with another woman. She also claimed that the alleged woman involved with her husband was the one who notified him of her premium content.

"No," Smith said. "I hear a lot of these things in a lot of these interviews, and what's really upsetting me is how she tried to use certain things to try and justify her actions, and that definitely didn't happen. I caught her on it. ... That's what happened.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former LA Lakers forward also shared his thoughts on being recorded by his wife while they were in the middle of an argument.

"That's what ticked me off even more," Smith said. "I'm a very private person, and I feel whatever issues we have going on in our house is staying in the house. And when I turn around and I see her recording me, it really ticked me off, 'cause I don't like my business out in the streets like that. Especially something between me and my wife.

"After the whole situation, I walked out of the conversation at the end of the video, and from that point on, I didn't have anything else to say to her, and I really didn't think she would post that."

Many have defended Smith for his wife's actions. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith blasted Chavis last week for still being accepted by the former NBA player despite her history.

You might also be interested in reading this: "You lucky your a** got a man": Stephen A. Smith blasts Kisha Chavis, claims she should be grateful to Joe Smith after dark past

Joe Smith's wife made him an OnlyF*ns account

The news has been filled with Joe Smith and his wife recently after he found out about his wife's secret account. Chavis recently revealed that she made an account for her husband without his knowledge.

"I have a video of us, but I haven't really, like, been putting it out there," Chavis said. "I mean honestly, no, it's not revenge p*rn because I made him an OnlyF*ns account. He don't know I made him an account. … He already has a page."

She said that her family needs financial support, which is why she decided to open an account.

Also read: "He already has a page" - Kisha Chavis claims Joe Smith has OnlyF*ns account