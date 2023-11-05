"He already has a page": Kisha Chavis shockingly reveals Joe Smith has OnlyFans account 

Joe Smith and his wife Kisha Chavis are all over the news. After his outrage over his wife's OnlyFans account, Kisha has revealed that her husband also has an account. Despite playing 16 seasons in the NBA, Joe Smith's name is getting publicity for reasons other than basketball.

Kisha was on "The Morning Hustle" podcast and shared the details of how she made her husband an OnlyFans account. When asked if she had thought about bringing her husband on the platform with her, she said she had a video of them together but hadn't put it out yet.

"I have a video of us but I haven't really like been putting it out there. I mean honestly, no it's not revenge porn because I made him an OnlyFans account. He don't know I made him an account. … he already has a page."

Chavis added that she has been the only person in her husband’s life who has stuck by his side throughout everything. She said that she has been doing OnlyFans because her family needs money.

According to Chavis, she has been calling her husband to have a conversation but Smith has not been answering his phone.

Kisha Chavis doesn’t think she and Joe Smith will get a divorce

Kisha Chavis told TMZ that the OnlyFans issue is just the latest in their marriage. She revealed that her marriage has suffered from infidelity, mental health and financial mismanagement. She said that Joe Smith fell into depression after his NBA career and everything spiraled.

Despite the attention on their marriage, Kisha doesn’t think that she will need a divorce lawyer. She wants to work on her relationship with her husband and is hopeful that he will come around.

"I don't want to be alone, but you know, if that's what it has to be, that’s what it has to be. But, I don't think we’ll have a divorce, I don't think so. I think he'll come around."

Right now, Smith is living away from home and has not been answering Kisha’s calls. Kisha also said that she took the responsibility of making money once Smith was jobless. The couple’s finances took a massive hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kisha has also made it clear that she would not deactivate her OnlyFans account because it is her business. It remains to be seen if there are any more twists and turns in this storyline.