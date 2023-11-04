"That's why I kind of erupted": Joe Smith reveals truth about massive outrage over wife Kisha Chavis' OnlyFans stunt

NBA veteran Joe Smith has recently found himself in the headlines this week thanks to a viral video posted by his wife, Kisha Chavis. In the video, which has continued circulating online, Smith can be seen learning that his wife has an OnlyFans account. A visibly distraught Smith wasn't too happy to know that Chavis had gone behind his back to start the account over a year ago.

Chavis explained after the video went viral that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple was struggling with money. As a result, the former adult star decided to open the account and take matters into her own hands.

Of course, that didn't sit too well with Joe Smith, who reportedly has been living elsewhere since the video surfaced. Chavis was quick to make the rounds in the media, speaking on several platforms about the issue and their marriage. Despite her husband leaving the house, Chavis does not believe that they will get divorced.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent appearance on "The Morning Hustle" heading into the weekend, Smith gave his side of the story. Smith said the worst part of the ordeal was being the last person to find out about the account:

"I mean, the situation really threw me for a loop 'cause she knows how easy and how laidback I am and how easy I am to come talk to, so you know, when I find out about the OnlyFans page where we discussing it and then all of a sudden I turn around and see myself on camera you know. ...

"I'm a real private guy like I'm a very private guy. I played 16 years in the NBA, and privacy is like a major, major thing for me, so that's why I kind of erupted."

Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis' relationship and the future

As previously mentioned, Chavis doesn't believe that the situation will lead to a divorce. Despite that, she stated that Joe Smith has been living elsewhere since their strife went public.

Speaking on "The Morning Hustle" episode, Smith said his mom instilled in him how vital it is to build his image. Throughout his basketball career, Smith largely avoided controversy, except for a salary cap scandal surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, however, after being absent from the headlines for a number of years, Smith has found himself in the media glare for all the wrong reasons. Between the publicity from the original video and the subsequent interviews given by his wife, Joe Smith has been left with little option but to embrace the headlines.

(Suggested Reading: Stephen A. Smith reacts to Joe Smith controversy)

His appearance on "The Morning Hustle" marked his first public statement since the video went viral. As he explained on the show, his phone has been blowing up from family members and friends, who have all seen the situation blow up online.

Although Smith didn't disclose whether or not the couple will be getting divorced, the issue seems far from over. Stay tuned for updates as they become available, specifically potential responses from Chavis.