Dillon Brooks equates Team USA to Team Kendrick Lamar in Drake beef quoting his diss track: "Drop and give me 50"

USA Basketball revealed their 12-man roster recently and had fans surprised, but Canadian star Dillon Brooks isn't bothered. Team USA seeks to redeem themselves after a subpar finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. This is why they recruited the best players in the NBA to win gold at the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.

Team USA has named LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Paul George, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard in their roster. With the stars teaming up once again, many expect them to dominate in the Olympic games this summer.

However, Brooks isn't fazed by the number of stars Team USA has for the summer games. The Houston Rockets forward even went on to compare the American team and his Canadian squad to Kendrick Lamar and Drake, who are both in a musical warfare.

"I honestly think it’s funny. All these guys teaming up just to try to beat me and Canada. We’ll see what happens. I feel like Drake. Drop and give me 50," Brooks said.

Brooks even used Drake's line "drop and give me 50" from his song "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty).

It'll be interesting to see the Americans match up against the Canadians on the international stage. They haven't finalized their roster just yet, unlike Team USA. As one of the players who are ready to play for his country, Brooks wants more Canadian players from the NBA to join their national team.

Dillon Brooks wants Team Canada to be better in the Olympic games

Canada's men's national basketball team is emerging as a powerhouse on the international scene, fueled by a surge in talent, including Dillon Brooks. With several Canadians making waves in the NBA, Brooks expects high standards from his fellow countrymen.

"When you come and play for your country it's all about the pride, it's not about the money it's not about anything else except pride and representing your country," Brooks said.

"It doesn't matter who's on the team or whatever, we just [have] to get better and be ready."

Last year, they finished in third place and earned the bronze medal. They didn't have Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins, two of the best players in their country. Brooks wants the two of them in the team as they seek to win the gold medal in this year's international games.

