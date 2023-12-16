Dillon Brooks savagely flexes $80 million paycheck after hitting game-winner in Memphis return: "That's why they paid me"

Dillon Brooks had quite a return to face his former NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum and had a huge statement right after the game. The Houston Rockets were able to capture the win, 103-96, and snapped their four-game losing streak.

With 43.8 seconds left, the Rockets are leading the Grizzlies by two points, 96-94. Brooks got the ball from Fred VanVleet and was met by Desmond Bane. With a few feet beyond the elbow three-point area, Brooks launched a rainbow maker and sank the basket with 39.4 seconds left on the clock:

"That's why they paid me for $80 [million]," said Brooks to the crowd, as reported by Memphis News beat writer Damichael Cole.

The Memphis Grizzlies were done for the night and the Houston Rockets completed a 17-point comeback win after the Brooks clutch basket.

Dillon Brooks finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and three triples. He also shot 10-of-20 from the field and had a block and assist. He got help from Fred VanVleet who tallied 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals while Alperen Sengun chipped in with 15.

Dillon Brooks didn't want to lose to the Memphis Grizzlies

Playing his first six years in the league with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks made it a point to do whatever it took to win over his former team now that he is part of the Houston Rockets.

He did just that and for him, it was just a nostalgic feeling to be back playing at the FedExForum and in front of the crowd that used to cheer for him:

"I didn't want to lose here. I feel that this is the only place that I never won in because I've been here for so long. I just didn't want to lose," said Brooks in his post-game interview. "It means a lot to me. I missed this place. I love playing here. The fans are great. It just gives a little different type of juice."

Right before tip-off, Dillon Brooks was given a tribute video and he was surprised that he got one. For him, that tribute made him inspired to play even harder:

"It was a great tribute. I felt at home but you know, I still felt a little boos and stuff like that. It just powered me to get through and be better," said Brooks.

The Houston Rockets improved their record to 13-9 and extended their winning streak to five. They go on the road to test their momentum against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 17 at the Fiserv Forum.