Watch: Dillon Brooks brings the 'villain' stare to Memphis in first game back vs former team

Houston Rockets’ Dillon Brooks was playing his first game back in Memphis on Friday and he made sure he brought the intimidation against his former team.

During the warmup, the former Oregon player, who played his first six years in the NBA with the Grizzlies, gave the “villain” stare-down to his ex-running mates, which the home fans had a kick from.

Dillon Brooks was acquired by the Rockets in the offseason as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the Grizzlies.

He has been a key component since for Houston, which was in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 12-9 card entering Friday’s game. In the 21 games he has played so far, Brooks has been good for 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Brooks was drafted by Memphis No. 45 in the 2017 NBA rookie draft. During his stay with the Grizzlies, he made a name for himself as a hard-nosed defender and enforcer with norms of 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 345 games.

Dillon Brooks happy to be back playing in Memphis even on the opposite side

Dillon Brooks marked his return to Memphis as a member of the Houston Rockets on Friday and said he was happy to see familiar faces and sceneries in the city that first embraced him.

The Rockets were playing the Grizzlies in a Southwest Division clash at FedEx Forum, which Brooks called home in his first six years in the NBA.

In the lead-up to the game, the one-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team member shared his thoughts on his first game back in Memphis.

The 27-year-old said, via the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

"I got to see things I never saw, like on the walk in. Happy to be back, seeing all the old things that I'd seen for about seven years. Seeing new things getting built up, which is great to see out here in Memphis. I got to stay at my house, which was great. Miss the city."

He also talked about the imminent return of Ja Morant from his 25-game suspension, saying he is looking forward to seeing the Grizzlies All-Star guard back on the court and doing his thing.

Dillon Brooks said:

“I keep in touch with him at least twice a week, see how he’s doing. He hits me up. I hit him up. I’m glad he got to speak today. I’ve been on the edge of my seat waiting to see him come out and play so everyone can see that same Ja Morant that we’ve been watching for the past three years.”

Against the Grizzlies, Brooks and the Rockets (12-9) are going for their fifth straight win while Memphis (6-17) was out to halt a three-game slide.