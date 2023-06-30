Dillon Brooks showing interest to play alongside LeBron James has NBA fans in disbelief: “Lakers are finished” 

Dillon Brooks finds himself as a free agent after parting ways with the Memphis Grizzlies recently. Following a disappointing first-round exit to the LA Lakers, where Brooks and LeBron James' feud rose to the next level, the two could wind up as teammates.

According to reports, Brooks and the LA Lakers will meet this afternoon in Los Angeles to discuss a potential union. Given the animosity between Dillon Brooks and the team, specifically LeBron James, fans were quick to chime in with some hilarious reactions.

Looking back at the Dillon Brooks-LeBron James beef

In the playoffs, Dillon Brooks and LeBron James wound up battling it out both on and off the court. Amid the first-round series between the Grizzlies and Lakers, Brooks called James old while speaking with media members:

"He's old. He wanted to say something after I got my fourth foul, he should have been saying that earlier on. I poke bears. I don't respect anyone until they come and give me 40."

After the comments made their rounds on social media, James responded to the comments while speaking with reporters, shutting down the war of words. As he explained to media members, he preferred to let his game do the talking.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

"I don't want to talk much more," James said. "Tomorrow's going to be a great game. I'm not here for the bulls***, I'm ready to play, and that's it,"

Dillon Brooks then wound up snubbing media members in two straight games which included a Game 3 ejection. At the time, fans were quick to react on social media, trolling the normally outspoken star for seemingly backing down.

After the Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs, the team quickly came out and stated that it didn't intend on bringing Brooks back for another season.

In addition to the Lakers, Brooks has been linked to several teams, including the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets. Just this week, reports emerged that Brooks and Fred VanVleet are set to sign with the Rockets early in free agency.

Although his antics have rubbed many the wrong way, it's clear that there's still a large market for Brooks.

