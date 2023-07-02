Houston Rockets fans are in disbelief after the team signed Dillon Brooks to a massive four-year, $80 million deal. Brooks, who spent the first six years of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, has huge baggage after his antics backfired last season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the news, while The Athletic's Kelly Iko revealed the details of Brooks' contract. The four-year deal will be guaranteed and there is no player option for Brooks or a team option for the Rockets in the final year.

Brooks appeared to be heading out of the NBA and to China based on what many fans were saying on social media. However, he's coming off an All-Defensive Second Team selection and remains one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks. Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks. https://t.co/dJHLWvwFjX

Houston Rockets fans were in shambles after the news of Dillon Brooks signing with their team. Brooks was one of the most hated players in the NBA last season and could continue the trend next season.

One fan believes the Rockets will continue their losing ways next season:

"Glad to know they will still be a dysfunctional team."

Another fan thought that they're going to be the same Rockets despite adding Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet:

"They gonna be so cheeks lmao."

HBA @HBAcrypto @BleacherReport They gonna be so cheeks lmao @BleacherReport They gonna be so cheeks lmao

This fan thought that the Rockets are wasting a total of $210 million on Brooks and VanVleet:

"Lotta money for no results."

One fan had to say this as an ode to NASA and Apollo 13:

"Houston we have a problem."

This fan is already claiming that the Rockets are not making the postseason:

"Still not making the playoffs."

Here are other reactions to Dillon Brooks' deal with the Rockets:

Adrian Wojnarowski added that Brooks' annual salary will be descending over the duration of it. Spotrac revealed that he will have a $21.6 million salary in the first year and $18.4 million in the final year of the deal.

Houston Rockets parted ways with several young players to free up playing time for Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks during his time with the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been pretty busy in the first two days of free agency. They signed Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $130 million contract, while adding Dillon Brooks with a four-year, $80 million deal. They also brought Jock Landale for four years, $32 million, and acquired Patty Mills from the Brooklyn Nets.

Houston also freed up some playing time for Brooks by trading several young players. Kenyon Martin Jr. was dealt to the LA Clippers for two second-round picks, and Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington were sent to the Atlanta Hawks.

Josh Christopher, who had a promising two years with the Rockets, will be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, possibly as a sign-and-trade deal for Brooks. With all the moves it made, Houston could be looking at the playoffs next season.

