Do 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament knockouts count as regular-season games?

The group stage of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament ended on Tuesday as eight teams qualified for the knockouts. More fans are starting to get an idea of how the new competition works, but some are still asking questions. One of them is: do the knockout games count as regular-season games?

According to the rules of the NBA In-Season Tournament, the quarterfinals and semifinals count as regular-season games. The final or championship game is an extra game for the two teams who will battle it out for the NBA Cup on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That game for both finalists will not count as a regular-season game, so the standings won't be affected. All eight teams in the knockout rounds are expected to receive prize money based on their progression in the competition.

Eight of the 30 teams progressed to the knockouts of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns will represent the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks came out of the Eastern Conference. Every stage of the knockout round is a single-elimination game, with the semifinals and finals to be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

2023 NBA In-Season Tournament matchups and schedule

In the East side of the bracket, the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals. The other matchup is between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers face the Phoenix Suns, while the New Orleans Pelicans battle it out against the Sacramento Kings. The quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament are scheduled on Dec. 4 and 5.

Here's the full quarterfinals schedule:

Pacers vs Celtics | Dec. 4 | 7:30 p.m. EST | Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Kings vs Pelicans | Dec. 4 | 10:00 p.m. EST | Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Bucks vs Knicks | Dec. 5 | 7:30 p.m. EST | Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Lakers vs Suns | Dec. 5 | 10:00 p.m. EST | Crypto.Crom Arena in Los Angeles, California

The semifinal and final are scheduled for Dec. 7 and 9, respectively, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner of the 2023 NBA-In Season Tournament will win the inaugural NBA Cup, and each player and staff will pocket $500,000 in prize money.

