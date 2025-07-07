Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife, La La Anthony, beamed with pride while reacting to their son, Kiyan’s, pictures on Instagram on Sunday. Anthony posted pictures of himself, rocking an all-black look comprising a black jacket, black leather jeans, black shoes, a black top and black shades.
He shared a series of photographs, including pictures of his outfit, his car and his friends.
“Last nights uniform,” Anthony captioned the post.
Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony left heartwarming reactions to Kiyan’s post in the comment section.
“YESSIR!! Do it right or don’t do it at all 🫡,” Carmelo wrote.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote La La.
Carmelo and La La Anthony were together for almost two decades before splitting up in 2021. The pair got engaged in 2004 and were married in 2010. After more than a decade of marriage, La La filed for divorce in 2021. Kiyan Anthony is the only child shared by the NBA legend and his ex-wife.
Their son plans on walking in his father's footsteps and wishes to be in the NBA.
“Create my own name”: Carmelo Anthony’s son on creating his own name at Dad's alma mater, Syracuse
Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, committed to his alma mater, Syracuse University, revealing his decision on an episode of his podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn," in November. Anthony graduated from high school in June, averaging 15.2 points per game during his senior year.
He is headed to Syracuse but wishes to chart his own path in college before moving on to the NBA. Speaking on his plans in November, Anthony said:
"From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family," Kiyan said. "My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason."
Carmelo Anthony is widely regarded as one of the best scorers of the modern era and is also a legend at Syracuse. He retired in 2023 after playing 19 seasons in the league, averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for his career.
Kiyan Anthony will need to do something special on the court if he wishes to chart his own path and surpass his father's legacy.
