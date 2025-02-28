Very few players ever talked trash to Michael Jordan and one of them was Vernon Maxwell. The former Houston Rockets player, who won two NBA titles with Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994 and 1995, was one of the great defenders of his time. If Robert Horry is to be believed, Maxwell was one defender who could have slowed down Jordan.

Maxwell, who also happens to be a great storyteller, recalled the time when he talked back to the Chicago Bulls legend. In conversation with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on "All The Smoke" podcast, Maxwell said that the he was annoyed when Jordan patted him on his behind after dunking on him.

"This mo****f***er spin on me and dunk the sh*t out of me and hit me on my as* when he is running back," he said. "I grabbed that mo****f***er. When I grabbed that mo****f***er, 'Hey man keep your mo****f***ing hand (off of me). Do not touch me mo****f***er. Keep your hand to your mo****f***ing self." (59:56)

Despite getting into heated moments with the NBA legend, Maxwell still considered Jordan as the greatest of all time. Maxwell was famously known as "Mad Max" for his 3-point shooting in clutch time.

Former Rockets coach says Michael Jordan didn't believe Bulls could contain Hakeem Olajuwon

Michael Jordan vs Hakeem Olajuwon in the NBA Finals would have been the highlight for the ages. Too bad that the basketball fans never got to see the rivalry between two of the greatest come to fruition at the pinnacle of basketball.

Rudy Tomjanovich, who led the Houston Rockets for the 1994 and 1995 NBA title, told The Athletic's Michael Lee that Jordan had a genuine concern that the Bulls would not be able to contain Olajuwon.

"(Michael Jordan) gave our team great respect,” former Rockets head coach said. "He didn’t feel that they could contain Hakeem. They just didn’t have the personnel to do it. And he said he thought we were the team that gave them the most trouble."

Jordan's respect for Hakeen hasn't been a secret. According to seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, Michael Jordan had even said that he was "scared of that big African."

Hakeem won his first NBA title in 1994 when Michael Jordan had retired. In 1995, when Jordan made the comeback at the end of the season, the Bulls were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic. The Rockets went on to beat the Magic in the Finals.

